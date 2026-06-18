Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Brompton Lifeco Split Corp. (TSX: LCS) (TSX: LCS.PR.A) (the "Fund") is pleased to announce its intention to complete a stock split of its class A shares (the "Share Split") due to the Fund's strong performance. Class A shareholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2026 will receive 12 additional class A shares for every 100 class A shares held, pursuant to the Share Split. The Share Split is subject to the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

Class A shareholders will continue to receive regular monthly cash distributions targeted to be $0.075 per class A share following the Share Split. As a result, the total dollar amount of distributions to be paid to class A shareholders is expected to increase by approximately 12%. The Fund provides a distribution reinvestment plan, on a commission-free basis for class A shareholders that wish to reinvest distributions and realize the benefits of compound growth.

Over the last 10 years, the class A shares have delivered a 22.8% per annum total return based on net asset value, significantly outperforming both the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Total Return Index by 7.6% per annum and the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index by 10% per annum.(1) Since inception, class A shareholders have received cash distributions of $10.46 per share.

Following the completion of the Share Split, the preferred shares of the Fund are expected to have downside protection from a decline in the value of the Fund's portfolio of approximately 53%.(2)

The class A shares are expected to commence trading on an ex-split basis at the opening of trading on June 25, 2026. No fractional class A shares will be issued and the number of class A shares each holder shall receive will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. The Share Split is a non-taxable event.

The Fund invests in a portfolio of common shares of Canada's four largest publicly-listed life insurance companies, on an approximately equal weight basis: Great-West Lifeco Inc., iA Financial Corporation Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

About Brompton Funds

(1)See Standard Performance Data table below.

(2)Based on the NAV of the Class A shares used to determine the Share Split ratio.

Brompton Lifeco Split Corp.

Compound Annual NAV Returns to May 31, 2026 1 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr 10 Yr Class A Shares (TSX: LCS) 54.4% 54.6% 33.1% 22.8% S&P/TSX Capped Financials Total Return Index 43.3% 31.6% 18.0% 15.2% S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index 36.1% 24.7% 15.4% 12.8%

Returns are for the periods ended May 31, 2026 and are unaudited. The table shows the Fund's compound return on a Class A share for each period indicated, compared with the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Total Return Index ('Financials Index') and the S&P/TSX Composite Total Return Index ('Composite Index') (together the "Indices"). The Financials Index is derived from the Composite Index based on the financials sector of the Global Industry Classification Standard. The Composite Index tracks the performance, on a market-weight basis and total return basis, of a broad index of large-capitalization issuers listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The Fund invests in four Canadian life insurance companies on an approximately equal-weight basis; therefore, its performance is not expected to mirror that of the Indices, which have more diversified portfolios and include a substantially larger number of companies. Furthermore, the Indices' performance is calculated without the deduction of management fees, fund expenses and trading commissions, whereas the performance of the Fund is calculated after deducting such fees and expenses. Additionally, the performance of the Fund's Class A shares is impacted by the leverage provided by the Fund's preferred shares. The performance information shown is based on net asset value per Class A share and assumes that cash distributions made by the Fund during the periods shown were reinvested at the net asset value per Class A share in additional Class A shares. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the Fund will perform in the future.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment funds on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemption costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301940

Source: Brompton Funds Limited