U.S. Polo Assn. Unveils Spring-Summer 2027 Collection at the 110th Edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo

Global Sports Brand Puts the Iconic Polo Shirt at the Center of its Pitti Uomo Experience

FLORENCE, IT AND WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), returned to Florence, Italy, for Pitti Immagine Uomo 110 to present The Polo Shirt: An Icon Born from the Game and its Spring-Summer 2027 Global Collection showcasing a modern, global expression of the sport-inspired lifestyle. The collection includes classic, sport-inspired apparel, footwear, bags, and accessories that blend authentic American-inspired sports style with European craftsmanship.

1) Polo Shirt Installation for U.S. Polo Assn. Booth at Pitti Uomo 110 in Florence, Italy

2) U.S. Polo Assn. Booth at Pitti Uomo 110 featuring The Polo Shirt: An Icon Born from the Game

3) Pitti Uomo 110 Attendees Crowd the U.S. Polo Assn. Booth

U.S. Polo Assn.'s exhibit at Pitti Uomo is taking place from June 16 to 19, 2026, at Booth 32 Cavaniglia, featuring an immersive presentation of the brand and its collection, as well as a polo shirt customization activation exclusively for press, media, and influencers.

"Pitti Uomo remains one of the most important global stages for U.S. Polo Assn. to showcase the strength of our brand and our connection to the sport of polo," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand worldwide. "The Spring-Summer 2027 Global Collection reflects our continued evolution, one that is anchored in our heritage, driven by innovation, and designed for a global consumer."

At the center of the collection is The Polo Shirt: An Icon Born from the Game, reimagined across a wide range of fabrics, fits, and finishes. From classic piqué and jersey to elevated knit and performance-driven styles, the polo shirt continues to anchor the brand's legacy while evolving for today's consumer by delivering versatility, comfort, and timeless style.

At Pitti Uomo, U.S. Polo Assn. unveiled a redesigned and visually impactful booth celebrating the iconic polo shirt, featuring a suspended installation of brightly colored polo shirt styles arranged in a cascading display alongside a life-size video screen presenting content from recent global photo shoots. Set within natural greenery, warm wood elements, and lifestyle visuals, the space presented a modern, immersive environment that reinforced the brand's energy, authenticity, and global reach.

The booth also features a curated assortment of apparel, footwear, and accessories from the Spring-Summer 2027 Global Collection, displayed alongside the central polo shirt concept.

Men's and Women's Apparel Collection

Presented by U.S. Polo Assn.'s Italian licensee, Incom, the brand's Spring-Summer 2027 Apparel Collection is designed around distinct yet complementary themes that allow for effortless outfitting across occasions, blending authenticity, sport, and contemporary design.

For menswear, the collection balances heritage inspiration with modern updates -- featuring coastal tones, lightweight linen blends, refined shirting, and Supima cotton essentials. Updated denim silhouettes, casual shirting, and modern outerwear enhance a relaxed yet elevated approach to warm-weather dressing. A premium offering introduces refined materials and tailored details, while USPA Sport delivers performance-driven styles with technical fabrics and travel-ready versatility.

For womenswear, the collection expands the polo shirt's versatility into a complete lifestyle wardrobe, with silhouettes ranging from classic sport designs to refined knit and textured styles. Updated denim fits, clean all-white looks, and seasonal color palettes are complemented by lightweight layers, signature prints, and summer-ready fabrics such as linen, seersucker, and poplin -- creating effortless, day-to-evening styling.

"To present again at Pitti Uomo with U.S. Polo Assn. is always a special emotion for me, here in Florence, where tradition and innovation meet," said Lorenzo Nencini, President of Incom S.p.A. "This collection puts the polo shirt, An Icon Born From the Game, at the center, evolving it through new interpretations that reflect both our heritage and today's global lifestyle."

"With Italian craftsmanship and passion, we continue to build a collection that speaks to authenticity, quality, and versatility, values that are at the heart of both Incom and U.S. Polo Assn.," continues Nencini.

Lorenzo Nencini, CEO of INCOM S.p.A and member of the Pitti Immagine Board, presented his collection alongside U.S. Polo Assn. Italian licensees Augusto Bonetto of Bonis (footwear), Andrea Zini of EastLab (handbags), and Franco Zuccon of EuroTrade (watches and jewelry), showcasing their respective product categories and engaging with partners and industry attendees.

Bag Collection

For Spring/Summer 2027, U.S. Polo Assn. presents a Handbag Collection by Eastlab that reinterprets the brand's heritage through a contemporary lens, combining casual elegance, sporty spirit, and functionality. Throughout the collection, U.S. Polo Assn. includes authentic equestrian themes with quality hardware and detailed imagery tying the brand's authentic connection to the sport.

Inspired by iconic American coastal destinations, the collection features a wide range of shapes and materials -- from spacious totes to refined mini bags -- enhanced by equestrian-inspired details and elevated finishes.

Distinctive textures, woven constructions, metallic accents, and multifunctional features define a versatile assortment for all-day wear. The offering includes a boho-chic selection, occasion-driven styles, and the brand's signature straw bags, reimagined with updated silhouettes and modern detailing.

The men's collection expands the accessories offering through two complementary lines: a casual, technical range in lightweight cotton-nylon for travel and leisure, and a more structured business line crafted in Saffiano materials, designed with functional interiors for everyday professional use.

Footwear Collection

The U.S. Polo Assn. Spring/Summer 2027 Footwear Collection by Bonis interprets contemporary style through a balance of sports heritage, urban influence, and everyday comfort.

For men, the collection is defined by an urban, contemporary aesthetic, including retro-inspired sneakers, lace-up espadrilles, loafers, and classic boat shoes. Key models include STONE, offered in technical knit and structured versions; APRIL, a retro running sneaker with mixed materials; and KENNY, a heritage-inspired style with modern detailing and enhanced comfort.

For women, raffia, canvas, faux suede, and faux leather are combined in woven and perforated textures, with a palette of soft pastels alongside classic neutrals. The range includes sandals, loafers, ballet flats, mules, and sneakers, designed with comfort-driven features such as soft constructions and elevated insoles.

These designs emphasize versatility and performance, supporting the brand's cross-category vision for Spring/Summer 2027.

Watches and Jewelry

U.S. Polo Assn.'s Watches & Jewelry by Euro-Trade reflect the brand's heritage through a blend of sophistication and modern, urban style. For Spring-Summer 2027, the collection introduces a refined yet energetic range inspired by the spirit of summer.

Highlights include the Ruby watch collection with "croc" leather straps and crystal-accented bezels, alongside the Carl model with bold, colored dials.

The Jewelry Collection introduces a contemporary aesthetic, including the Eleonor necklace, featuring a yellow gold chain and double-heart charm design, available in turquoise, emerald green, and black.

Together, the collection blends timeless heritage with contemporary design, offering versatile accessories for the season.

The Spring-Summer 2027 Global Collection underscores U.S. Polo Assn.'s continued global momentum, celebrating its roots in the sport of polo while advancing its status as a modern, international lifestyle brand.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, Star Sports in India, and BeIn Sports in the Middle East now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has recently been named one of USA Today's Most Trusted Brands and has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth and sport content. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

About Incom S.p.A

Incom S.p.A, founded in Montecatini Terme (PT) in 1951, manages, as a licensee, the apparel for the U.S. Polo Assn. brand in Western Europe, which produces and distributes iconic clothing brands all over the world. In addition, Incom is one of the main suppliers of military and paramilitary clothing in the Italian State both for uniforms and for technical clothing. Since January 2008, it has been producing and distributing men's, women's, and children's clothing in Western Europe under the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, with record sales results and growth. For further information visit www.incomitaly.com.

About Bonis S.P.A.

Bonis is the exclusive footwear licensee for U.S. Polo Assn. in Western Europe. Founded in 1970, Bonis is a leading company in the footwear business and is a partner selected by some of the most influential international brands. Located in the heart of the Asolo and Montebelluna footwear district, the home of the most important sport system brands. Bonis works with private labels, contracting, and licensing. Visit www.bonis-spa.com.

About Eastlab

Eastlab is the exclusive licensee for U.S. Polo Assn. handbags in Western Europe. Founded in 2015, Eastlab today represents some of Italy's major players in the production and marketing of bags, footwear, accessories, and suitcases. Eastlab's targeted response to market demand and passion for the craft has allowed the company to quickly acquire great credibility in the market and gain the trust of important partners. Visit www.eastlab.it/.

About EuroTrade s.r.l.

EuroTrade is U.S. Polo Assn.'s licensee in Western Europe for watches and accessories. Headquartered in Italy, EuroTrade was founded in 1987 and specializes in the creation and distribution of high-quality watches and accessories characterized by original design and innovative technology. EuroTrade offers the market an original and trendy accessory to wear on any occasion. Visit www.incomitaly.com/en/euro-trade-s-r-l/.

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CONTACTS:

U.S. POLO ASSN. GLOBAL HQ:

Stacey Kovalsky

E-mail: skovalsky@uspagl.com

+1-954-673-1331 (WhatsApp)

HUB PRESS OFFICE (INCOME & EUROTRADE in Italy):

Paola Varani: paolavarani@hubcomm.net

Laura Varani: lauravarani@hubcomm.net

Sara Montanelli: saramontanelli@hubcomm.net

TWINS PRESS OFFICE (BONIS & EASTLAB in Italy):

Laura Manfrin: laura@twins-pr.com

Maura Busatto: maura@twins-pr.com

SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/u.s.-polo-assn.-unveils-spring-summer-2027-collection-at-the-110th-1178727