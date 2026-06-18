Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Rua Gold Inc. (TSX: RUA) (NZX: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration and development activities at its Auld Creek Gold-Antimony Project in the Reefton Goldfield, New Zealand.

The Company's exploration team continues to advance an extensive resource expansion and technical evaluation program at Auld Creek. Alongside resource growth drilling, detailed geotechnical, hydrogeological and metallurgical studies are underway to support the Company's Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") and planned Fast-Track Mining Application, anticipated in Q4 2026.

Highlights:

Recent drilling continues to demonstrate significant potential to expand the gold-antimony resource over a strike length exceeding 1,000 meters and depths greater than 500 meters.

The Company is on track to complete and incorporate the 19,000-meter drill program and the additional technical studies into the upcoming PFS with completion anticipated in Q4 2026.

Highlighted assay results from drilling at Auld Creek include: ACDDH072: 2.3m @ 3.5 g/t AuEq 1 (2.9 g/t Au & 0.3% Sb) from 227m ACDDH073: 2.7m @ 7.6 g/t AuEq 1 (1.8 g/t Au & 2.7% Sb) from 269m ACDDH073: 0.9m @ 6.4 g/t Au from 77m (upper fault) ACDDH075: 10.1m @ 2.2 g/t AuEq 1 (2.0 g/t Au & 0.1% Sb) from 331m ACDDH076: 0.6m @ 4.4 g/t Au from 317m ACDDH078: 2.9m @ 5.6 g/t Au (incl 0.9m @ 15.9 Au) from 194m





The Company's 100th drill hole at Auld Creek was collared this week with approximately 10,000 meters of the planned 19,000-meter drill program completed to date.

Geotechnical studies, including rock strength, hydrogeology, specific gravity and rock porosity studies, are advancing to support detailed PFS mine methodology.

Approximately 1,000 kilograms of resource grade mineralization has been shipped to Intertek, Australia for advanced metallurgical testing.

Scout drilling has commenced to evaluate the full 2,500-meter length of the surface gold-arsenic-antimony soil geochemical anomalies.

The Company's Fast-Track Referral Application is currently under review by the New Zealand Government, with a decision anticipated in July 2026.

More than 30 consultants and independent advisors are supporting environmental, social and economic studies for future permitting activities.

Since November 2025, the Company has conducted more than 500 engagements with local communities, stakeholders and regulatory agencies.

Robert Eckford, Chief Executive Officer of RUA GOLD, commented, "With our Fast-Track Referral Application submitted and the Preliminary Economic Assessment completed, the team has accelerated resource expansion drilling while simultaneously advancing the technical studies required for the PFS. At the halfway point of our planned drilling campaign, we are ahead of schedule and continuing to build confidence in the resource while advancing development planning. We are encouraged by the consistency of the mineralization being intersected and remain focused on delivering the PFS in the fourth quarter of 2026."

Figure 1: Auld Creek Fraternal long section

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AULD CREEK EXPLORATION UPDATE

Recent drilling continues to demonstrate strong evidence to expand the gold-antimony resource over 1,000 meters in length and over 500 meters in depth. Continuous drilling will complete the planned 19,000-meter drill program by the beginning of September 2026. Details on each reported intercept are below.

ACDDH073, 075, and 076 provide strong evidence of grade continuity within the southern Fraternal zone, increasing confidence in the mineralized envelope approximately 300 meters below surface.

Notable intercepts include:

ACDDH073: 2.7m @ 7.6 g/t AuEq 1 (1.8 g/t Au & 2.7% Sb) from 268m

(1.8 g/t Au & 2.7% Sb) from 268m ACDDH073: 0.9m @ 6.4 g/t Au (from 77m (Upper Fault))

ACDDH075: 10.1m @ 2.2 g/t AuEq 1 (2.0 g/t Au & 0.1% Sb) from 331m

(2.0 g/t Au & 0.1% Sb) from 331m ACDDH076: 0.6m @ 4.4 g/t Au from 317m

Hole ACDDH078 represents the first in a series of infill holes designed to evaluate the northern portion of the resource area.

ACDDH078: 2.85m @ 5.6 g/t Au (incl 0.9m @ 15.9 Au) from 193.95m

The results complement earlier intersections of increasing gold tenor that are indicating a near horizontal attitude, similar to the Bonanza lode dipping gently north.

Refer to Table 1 and Table 2 for a full description of recent drill hole data.

The active drill program is also generating critical geotechnical, hydrogeological and metallurgical data required for the PFS. These studies include rock strength testing, hydrogeological characterization, specific gravity measurements and detailed ore zone characterization, all of which are scheduled for incorporation into the PFS expected in Q4 2026.





Figure 2: Core photo gold assays ACDDH078 and ACDDH073. Location of Auld Creek drilling

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PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY UPDATE

Following completion of the Preliminary Economic Assessment, the Company's technical partners, Mining One and Pitch Black, commenced work on the PFS in late May 2026.

A comprehensive metallurgical testwork program is underway and is expected to inform the final process flowsheet. Mine infrastructure and surface layout designs have been refined and are being presented to local communities, stakeholders and regulatory agencies as part of ongoing consultation efforts.

Simon Delander, VP Risk, Stakeholder and Regulatory Affairs, commented, "We have welcomed delegations from central government, regional and district councils to the project area for detailed technical briefings and site visits. Maintaining open dialogue with government agencies and stakeholders is important as we advance permitting activities and continue to refine development plans for Auld Creek."

The resource model is being updated regularly as new drill results become available, supporting mine planning and scheduling activities. The Company expects the integrated PFS work program to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2026.

Technical consultants and independent advisors supporting the Fast-Track permitting process recently met in Christchurch to coordinate workstreams and align project deliverables in preparation for submission of a substantive Fast-Track permit application later this year.

REGIONAL EXPLORATION UPDATE

In May 2026, RUA GOLD mobilized a fifth drill rig to support exploration activities at the Alexander River and Big River gold targets in the southern Reefton Goldfield.

These programs form part of the Company's broader strategy of evaluating multiple high-grade gold deposits that could ultimately support a regional mining and processing hub centred on Auld Creek. Drilling is ongoing, and assay results are pending.

Figure 3: Overview of the Reefton Goldfield highlighting active drilling at Auld Creek, Big River and Alexander River

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ABOUT RUA GOLD

RUA GOLD is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully turned major discoveries into producing world-class mines in multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of RUA GOLD's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island with over 120,000 hectares of permits, in a district that historically produced over 2Moz of gold grading from 9-50g/t(2).

The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies RUA GOLD's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki District, a region that has produced an impressive 15Moz of gold and 60Moz of silver(3).

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Simon Henderson CP, AUSIMM, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Chief Operating Officer and a director of RUA GOLD, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein. Mr. Henderson has verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the technical information herein. Mr. Henderson supervised the Company's drill program and verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and QA/QC data, including reviewing the reports of SGS Laboratories, methodologies, results, and all procedures undertaken for quality assurance and quality control in a manner consistent with industry practice, and all matters were consistent and accurate according to his professional judgement. There were no limitations on the verification process.

QA/QC Drill Core

Core samples were sent to SGS Laboratories, Westport for sample preparation. SGS is independent of the Company. Samples were crushed and pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm. The pulverized rock-chips were split into two samples: a ~50 g sent for laboratory analysis, and the reject returned to RGL for pXRF analysis and storage. Pulverized rock-chip samples were analyzed for gold (Au) by 50-g fire assay with AAS finish at SGS Waihi (SGS Code FAA505); and for antimony (Sb) by Sodium Peroxide Fusion Analysis by ICP-MS at SGS Waihi.

RUA GOLD Contact

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, including but not limited to drill program at the Auld Creek target and the timing and results thereof, the timing or results of PFS, and the timing or result of an application for a mine permit. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavorable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated July 11, 2024, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Table 1: Location of Auld Creek reported drill holes from RUA GOLD program

Hole ID Easting Northing rL Total Depth Site _ID Dip Azimuth (true) Year ACDDH065 1507074 5332955 606.24 586.4 Pad 18 -78 62 2026 ACDDH066 1507183 5333523 452.38 267.7 Pad 05 -63 131 2026 ACDDH067 1507087 5333094 584 309.4 Pad 08 -62 97 2026 ACDDH068 1507321 5333827 432 84.4 Pad 26 -50 110 2026 ACDDH069 1507074 5332955 606.24 281.5 Pad 18 -52 72 2026 ACDDH070 1507192 5333293 515.05 168.3 Pad 04 -63 139 2026 ACDDH071 1507118 5333160 500 224.8 Pad 09 -53 112 2026 ACDDH072 1507087 5333094 584 255.5 Pad 08 -53 100 2026 ACDDH073 1507087 5333094 584 285.5 Pad 08 -57.5 113 2026 ACDDH074 1507192 5333293 515.05 208 Pad 04 -72.5 135 2026 ACDDH075 1507074 5332955 606.24 369 Pad 18 -70 88.5 2026 ACDDH076 1507087 5333094 584 337.1 Pad 08 -66.5 115 2026 ACDDH077 1507118 5333160 500 225.5 Pad 09 -59 73 2026 ACDDH078 1507192 5333293 515.05 228 Pad 04 -65 153 2026

Table 2: Significant drilling intercepts at Auld Creek, full mineralized zone composites.

Hole ID From To Interval Au (g/t) Sb (%) ACDDH065 541.6 542.3 0.7 0.26 0.01 ACDDH065 542.3 543 0.7 0.42 0.01 ACDDH065 543 544 1 0.08 0.01 ACDDH065 544 545 1 0.69 0.01 ACDDH065 545 545.8 0.8 1.1 0.01 ACDDH065 545.8 546.7 0.9 1.15 0.01 ACDDH065 546.7 547.35 0.65 1.09 0.02 ACDDH065 547.35 548 0.65 0.31 0.01 ACDDH065 548 548.7 0.7 0.5 0.01 ACDDH066 60 61 1 0.32 0.00 ACDDH066 61 61.4 0.4 0.49 0.00 ACDDH066 61.4 62 0.6 0.2 0.00 ACDDH066 62 63 1 0.2 0.00 ACDDH066 63 64 1 0.1 0.00 ACDDH066 64 64.6 0.6 0.11 0.00 ACDDH066 64.6 65.2 0.6 0.12 0.01 ACDDH066 65.2 66 0.8 0.02 0.00 ACDDH066 213.7 214.6 0.9 0.02 0.01 ACDDH066 214.6 215.3 0.7 0.09 0.11 ACDDH066 215.3 215.6 0.3 0.33 0.29 ACDDH066 215.6 215.9 0.3 0.02 0.01 ACDDH066 215.9 216.4 0.5 0.01 0.01 ACDDH066 216.4 216.7 0.3 0.01 0.01 ACDDH067 263.3 263.75 0.45 0.57 0.01 ACDDH067 263.75 264.3 0.55 0.11 0.01 ACDDH067 264.3 265.4 1.1 0.13 0.00 ACDDH067 265.4 266.5 1.1 0.07 0.01 ACDDH071 205.3 205.8 0.5 0.02 0.01 ACDDH071 205.8 206.2 0.4 1.37 0.14 ACDDH071 206.2 206.6 0.4 1.31 0.01 ACDDH071 206.6 207 0.4 0.59 0.01 ACDDH071 207 207.5 0.5 0.06 0.01 ACDDH071 207.5 208 0.5 0.14 0.00 ACDDH071 208 208.5 0.5 0.54 0.01 ACDDH072 227.7 228.2 0.5 3.43 1.26 ACDDH072 228.2 228.75 0.55 4.16 0.02 ACDDH072 228.75 229.3 0.55 2.85 0.02 ACDDH072 229.3 230 0.7 1.41 0.01 ACDDH072 230 230.7 0.7 0.16 0.01 ACDDH073 77.1 78 0.9 6.42 0.01 ACDDH073 267.95 268.3 0.35 0.46 0.02 ACDDH073 268.3 268.8 0.5 0.81 0.02 ACDDH073 268.8 269.4 0.6 0.39 0.01 ACDDH073 269.4 269.7 0.3 4.03 0.02 ACDDH073 269.7 270.4 0.7 0.18 0.01 ACDDH073 270.4 270.75 0.35 1.79 0.01 ACDDH073 270.75 271.4 0.65 0.53 0.07 ACDDH073 271.4 271.8 0.4 1.38 6.17 ACDDH073 271.8 272.1 0.3 6.35 16.00 ACDDH074 168.2 169 0.8 0.78 0.04 ACDDH074 169 170 1 2.33 0.01 ACDDH074 170 170.35 0.35 0.28 0.00 ACDDH074 170.35 171 0.65 0.25 0.01 ACDDH074 171 172 1 0.47 0.03 ACDDH074 172 172.85 0.85 0.28 0.01 ACDDH074 172.85 173.8 0.95 0.79 0.00 ACDDH074 173.8 174.3 0.5 1.73 0.01 ACDDH074 174.3 175 0.7 0.68 0.02 ACDDH074 175 176 1 1.45 0.00 ACDDH074 176 177 1 0.97 0.01 ACDDH074 177 178 1 0.46 0.00 ACDDH075 331.5 331.85 0.35 2.39 1.73 ACDDH075 331.85 333 1.15 0.31 0.02 ACDDH075 333 333.2 0.2 0.4 0.07 ACDDH075 333.2 334 0.8 4.06 0.01 ACDDH075 334 334.6 0.6 2.37 0.01 ACDDH075 334.6 335.6 1 4.35 0.01 ACDDH075 335.6 336.5 0.9 1.17 0.01 ACDDH075 336.5 337.4 0.9 0.38 0.01 ACDDH075 337.4 337.7 0.3 4.14 0.37 ACDDH075 337.7 338 0.3 3.46 0.02 ACDDH075 338 339 1 0.68 0.03 ACDDH075 339 340 1 1.01 0.20 ACDDH075 340 341 1 2.02 0.04 ACDDH075 341 341.6 0.6 3.56 0.13 ACDDH076 317 317.3 0.3 7.14 0.06 ACDDH076 317.3 317.6 0.3 1.57 0.03 ACDDH078 193.95 194.25 0.3 20.7 0.01 ACDDH078 194.25 194.85 0.6 13.5 0.01 ACDDH078 194.85 195.75 0.9 0.97 0.01 ACDDH078 195.75 196.8 1.05 0.68 0.01

Using recent the 43-101 Reefton Technical Report, the AuEq calculation was made using a gold price of $US3,000 per ounce and an antimony price of $US25,000 per tonne. Total gravity/float recoveries of 97% for gold and 85% for antimony were used to calculate the Equivalency Factor at 2.15 for EqSb. Technical Report on the Reefton Project, New Zealand, with an effective date of February 27, 2026 available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Christie, A., Simpson, M., Barker, R., and Braithwaite, R. 2019. Exploration for epithermal Au-Ag deposits in New Zealand: history and strategy. New Zealand Journal of Geology and Geophysics, 62:1, 414-441. NI 43-101 Technical Report, Waihi District Pre-feasibility Study, New Zealand. OceanaGold Corporation, Report Date: December 11, 2024.

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Source: Rua Gold Inc.