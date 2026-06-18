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PR Newswire
18.06.2026 13:06 Uhr
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MMDSmart MessageWhiz Launches On Zoho Marketplace To Extend Automated Omnichannel Messaging Inside Zoho CRM

New integration enables mutual customers to trigger SMS and WhatsApp communications from CRM workflows using AI-driven message routing capabilities

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MessageWhiz, powered by MMDSmart, an AI-powered omnichannel messaging platform, announced the launch of its integration on the Zoho Marketplace, enabling Zoho CRM users to automate SMS and WhatsApp messaging.

Zoho customers can use MessageWhiz to send real-time messages triggered by CRM events, including lead creation, status updates, and service interactions. The integration allows messaging activities to be incorporated into existing CRM workflows, helping teams automate customer communications and reduce manual effort.

Messages sent through the integration are powered by MessageWhiz's AI-driven routing engine, which dynamically selects delivery routes based on delivery requirements and supported messaging channels. Customers also benefit from 24/7 access to MessageWhiz's support team.

"Zoho Marketplace integrations help our customers extend their Zoho CRM workflows with specialized capabilities," said Pravin Arokyaraj Suresh, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Zoho. "With the MessageWhiz integration, businesses can connect CRM-driven automation with SMS and WhatsApp messaging channels, providing additional options for customer communication workflows."

This launch builds on MessageWhiz's growing ecosystem of enterprise integration partners. Together, these integrations support marketing, customer success, operations, and growth teams to turn engagements into measurable results.

"Many Zoho customers use integrations to connect their CRM workflows with additional business applications and communication channels," said Ira Cohen, Chief Strategy Officer at MMDSmart. "This launch enables Zoho users to incorporateMessageWhiz's messaging capabilities into their existing CRM processes, supporting SMS and WhatsApp communications as part of their customer engagement workflows."

The integration supports SMS and WhatsApp, allowing Zoho users to incorporate these channels into their existing workflows. It is designed for businesses operating across regions and high-volume environments where delivery, reliability and timing are critical.

Read more about the Zoho integration benefits here.

About MessageWhiz

MMDSmart's MessageWhiz is a performance-driven omnichannel messaging platform that helps marketing, customer success, operations, and growth teams turn conversations into measurable results. For reliable SMS, WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, RCS, email, and voice, MessageWhiz combines AI-driven smart global routing, realtime analytics, and deliverability tuning.

About Zoho

With 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with international headquarters in Chennai, India, Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 18,000 employees. For more information, please visit: zoho.com.

Disclaimer: Zoho and Zoho CRM are trademarks of Zoho Corporation. All other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mmdsmart-messagewhiz-launches-on-zoho-marketplace-to-extend-automated-omnichannel-messaging-inside-zoho-crm-302804170.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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