Claros Technologies Appoints Jack Cogen to Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Claros Technologies, a global leader in PFAS destruction and analytical testing solutions, today announced the appointment of Jack Cogen to its Board of Directors. Cogen brings more than three decades of leadership experience spanning environmental markets, finance, energy, and technology, including his role as founder and CEO of Natsource Asset Management and his longstanding service on the board of CoreWeave.

The appointment comes as Claros transitions from technology validation to commercial scale, expanding deployment of its ClarosTechUV PFAS destruction offering and ClarosLabs its PFAS detection solution across municipal, industrial, and environmental remediation markets worldwide.

Cogen is widely recognized as a pioneer in environmental markets. As founder and CEO of Natsource Asset Management LLC from 1994 to 2014, he built one of the world's leading advisory and asset management firms focused on environmental and energy markets. He also served as Chair of the International Emissions Trading Association (IETA) from 2008 to 2011 and continues to serve the organization as an IETA Fellow.

Since 2017, Cogen has served on the board of CoreWeave, a leading AI cloud infrastructure company that has emerged as a major provider of high-performance computing services powered by advanced semiconductor technologies. His experience helping guide CoreWeave through a period of rapid growth and commercialization provides valuable perspective as Claros enters its next phase of expansion.

"Jack brings exactly the type of experience we were looking to add to the Board," said Michelle Bellanca, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Claros Technologies. "Throughout his career he has repeatedly helped build and scale businesses, navigated complex growth environments, secured innovative forms of financing, and created significant enterprise value. As Claros continues its commercial scale-up, his perspective and experience will be invaluable in helping guide the company's next chapter."

Claros has emerged as a leading innovator in PFAS destruction technology through its proprietary ClarosTechUV platform, which permanently destroys PFAS compounds without generating hazardous byproducts. The company has also expanded its analytical capabilities through ClarosLabs, providing accredited PFAS testing services for industrial, municipal, and environmental customers.

"Throughout my career, I've been drawn to companies that solve major environmental challenges with technologies capable of achieving broad commercial adoption," said Jack Cogen. "Claros has developed a compelling solution to one of the world's most pressing problems and has already demonstrated its ability to perform at commercial scale. The combination of innovative technology, strong leadership, and growing market demand creates a significant opportunity, and I am excited to help the company navigate its next phase of growth."

The addition of Cogen comes at a pivotal time for the company as regulatory scrutiny of PFAS - commonly known as "forever chemicals" - intensifies and demand for proven destruction technologies continues to grow worldwide.

"Jack is a highly respected entrepreneur, investor, and board leader whose experience spans some of the most important trends shaping today's economy, from environmental markets and energy transition to artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure," said Jim Leslie, Chairman of the Board of Claros Technologies. "The Board is delighted to welcome him to Claros. His ability to recognize transformative technologies, strategic perspective, broad network of relationships, and decades of experience advising innovative companies will be a valuable asset as we continue building a company positioned to address one of the world's most significant environmental challenges."

About Claros Technologies

Founded in 2018 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Claros Technologies is a global leader in PFAS mitigation, with two core divisions. The ClarosTech division focuses exclusively on the permanent destruction of PFAS, offering affordable, high-flow, scalable, and field-ready systems that eliminate long, short, and ultra-short chain compounds with 99.99% efficiency. ClarosLabs, the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited analytical division, is a leading commercial laboratory dedicated to PFAS detection, quantification, and exposure assessment. Claros is on a mission to eliminate PFAS from the environment.

Claros Technologies destroys PFAS-for good.

For more information, visit clarostech.com.

Media Contact

Kari Finkler

Claros Technologies

kari@clarostech.com

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