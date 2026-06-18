Politecnico Milano: QS 2027, new record for Politecnico di Milano: 87th in the world and first in Italy

After entering the Top 100, the University gains a further 11 places and enters the world's top 90 universities for the first time. Employability, global engagement, sustainability and research impact stand out

MILAN, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new record result for Politecnico di Milano in the QS World University Rankings 2027, one of the most widely recognised academic rankings internationally. The University rises to 87th place globally, gaining 11 positions compared to the previous edition, and confirms its position as first in Italy.

After its historic entry into the Top 100 last year, the Politecnico takes a further leap forward and enters the global Top 90 for the first time, reaching its highest position ever. The result confirms constant and now structural growth: in ten years the University has gained 100 positions, moving from 187th place in 2016 to 87th in 2027.

This position places Politecnico di Milano in the top 5.8% among the 1,504 institutions included in the ranking and in the top 1% among the 8,808 universities evaluated overall by QS. There are 47 Italian universities included in the ranking.

What stands out particularly strongly is the identity of Politecnico di Milano: an international university, impact-oriented, able to train professionals that are highly sought after by the world of work and increasingly recognised for its contribution to sustainability and research.

Among the indicators showing improvement, those that stand out in particular are Employer Reputation, which measures the University's reputation among employers globally, Sustainability, International Students and Citations per Faculty, an indicator linked to the impact of scientific output. Academic Reputation also remains stable at very high levels, confirming the recognition of the Politecnico by the international academic community.

Particularly significant is the figure relating to international attractiveness. International students account for 25% of the total, compared to a global median of 8.8. A result that reflects the growing ability of Politecnico di Milano to attract talent from abroad, thanks to the quality of its education, its international reputation, its ties with the world of work and the competitiveness of the Italian university experience in the European and global landscape.

"The result of this edition is particularly significant. Alongside the improvement in consolidated indicators, from employability to global engagement, the dimension of sustainable development is also growing, a sign of Politecnico di Milano's ability to combine academic excellence and social impact. This result reflects the trust built over time and the consistency with which the University has transformed its vision into action. In fact, the ranking rewards not only performance, but the credibility of an institution", stated Rector Donatella Sciuto. "It is this credibility that has enabled us to gain one hundred positions over the last decade and that will continue to guide our path of international growth."

The QS World University Rankings 2027 evaluated 8,808 universities in 106 countries. Of these, 1,504 were included in the ranking. Politecnico di Milano confirms its position as the top Italian university for overall performance and ranks at the top nationally in several key indicators, including Employer Reputation, International Faculty, International Students, International Student Diversity, Employment Outcomes and Sustainability.

The result is also supported by the growth in scientific impact. In the period considered by QS, Politecnico di Milano recorded 29,332 scientific publications and 289,758 citations excluding self-citations, confirming the international relevance of its research output.

THE NUMBERS

Global position: 87th place in the QS World University Rankings 2027.

Annual growth: +11 positions compared to the 2026 edition, when Politecnico di Milano was in 98th place.

Position in Italy: 1st place overall.

Global top tier: top 5.8% among the universities included in the ranking; top 1% among the universities evaluated overall by QS.

Ten-year trend: +100 positions in ten years, from 187th place in 2016 to 87th in 2027.

Universities evaluated: 8,808 institutions from 106 countries.

Universities ranked: 1,504, of which 47 Italian.

Indicators of excellence:

Employer Reputation: 93.6 / 100

Sustainability: 86.2 / 100

Academic Reputation: 84.5 / 100

International Research Network: 84.2 / 100

International Faculty: 75.9 / 100

International Students: 72.9 / 100

Employment Outcomes: 66.3 / 100

Citations per Faculty: 54.2 / 100

International students: 9,117 out of 36,352 total students.

Scientific output: 29,332 scientific publications and 289,758 citations excluding self-citations in the period considered by QS.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5d4ecf0-7f9e-428b-b160-58e0836cbf72