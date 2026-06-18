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PR Newswire
18.06.2026 13:12 Uhr
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BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0030961XXX

Issuer Name

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

Transfer into nominee

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JM Finn & Co

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-Jun-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

15-Jun-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

10.290000

0.000000

10.290000

1915793

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0030961XXX

1915793

10.290000

Sub Total 8.A

1915793

10.290000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

Notification received on 18 June 2026

13. Place Of Completion

Contact name: Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment
Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Contact
Telephone
Number: 0207 743 1098

Date: 18 June 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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