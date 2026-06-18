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PR Newswire
18.06.2026 13:18 Uhr
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Envision Energy: As AI Strains the Grid, Envision Launches Mission Gobi at VivaTech 2026

Envision has already begun deploying AI Power Systems at scale. In Chifeng, China, the company operates the world's first AI data center running entirely on direct green power. In Ulanqab, the Envision Galaxy Campus is being built as the world's only gigawatt-scale AIDC powered by directly connected renewable energy.

As nations seek to strengthen both AI leadership and energy security, Envision believes AInative power systems can unlock a new era of sustainable growth.

Through Mission Gobi, the company will work with governments, utilities, technology companies, infrastructure investors, and local partners worldwide to accelerate the deployment of clean, intelligent, flexible, and affordable power systems.

Mission Gobi is more than a project. It is a blueprint for powering the Age of Intelligence.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/as-ai-strains-the-grid-envision-launches-mission-gobi-at-vivatech-2026-302804280.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Software vor dem Comeback – diese 5 Aktien könnten durchstarten!
Während Halbleiter- und KI-Infrastrukturwerte von einem Hoch zum nächsten jagen, wurden viele Software-Aktien in den vergangenen Monaten regelrecht aus den Depots gedrängt. Die Angst vor Disruption hat Investoren zu einem radikalen Strategiewechsel veranlasst – mit der Folge, dass zahlreiche Qualitätsunternehmen heute auf Mehrjahrestiefs notieren.

Doch genau hier entsteht eine seltene Chance. Denn während die Bewertungen im Halbleitersektor inzwischen auf ambitionierten Niveaus liegen, ist der Bewertungsabschlag bei Software-Titeln so hoch wie seit Jahren nicht mehr. Gleichzeitig liefern viele Unternehmen weiterhin starke Wachstumszahlen und integrieren KI erfolgreich in ihre Geschäftsmodelle. Die Diskrepanz zwischen Kursentwicklung und operativer Stärke könnte sich schon bald auflösen.

Für Anleger bedeutet das: antizyklisch denken und gezielt zugreifen, bevor der Markt dreht. Denn erste technische Signale deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Trendwende bereits anbahnt.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.