Envision Energy: As AI Strains the Grid, Envision Launches Mission Gobi at VivaTech 2026

Envision has already begun deploying AI Power Systems at scale. In Chifeng, China, the company operates the world's first AI data center running entirely on direct green power. In Ulanqab, the Envision Galaxy Campus is being built as the world's only gigawatt-scale AIDC powered by directly connected renewable energy.

As nations seek to strengthen both AI leadership and energy security, Envision believes AInative power systems can unlock a new era of sustainable growth.

Through Mission Gobi, the company will work with governments, utilities, technology companies, infrastructure investors, and local partners worldwide to accelerate the deployment of clean, intelligent, flexible, and affordable power systems.

Mission Gobi is more than a project. It is a blueprint for powering the Age of Intelligence.

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