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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2026 13:34 Uhr
215 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Italpreziosi Celebrates Ducati's 100th Anniversary with an Exclusive Gold and Silver Bullion Collection

AREZZO, Italy, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Italpreziosi, a leading company in the precious metals and investment gold sector, is proud to announce its collaboration with Ducati to celebrate a historic milestone: the 100th anniversary of the iconic motorcycle manufacturer from Borgo Panigale.

On the occasion of World Ducati Week 2026, taking place from July 3 to 5 at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Italpreziosi has created an exclusive collection of commemorative bullion bars dedicated to Ducati's Centenary, designed for Ducati enthusiasts and collectors of unique and prestigious items.

To mark this extraordinary anniversary, the following limited-edition products have been designed and produced:

  • 500 limited-edition 10-gram silver bullion bars;
  • 5-gram gold bullion bars;
  • 1-ounce gold bullion bars.

Each bullion bar features an exclusive design created specifically to commemorate Ducati's 100-year history, combining Italian manufacturing excellence with the passion for innovation, performance, and design that has always distinguished both brands.

The silver bullion bars will be available for purchase directly at the Italpreziosi stand during World Ducati Week 2026. Visitors will also have the opportunity to place exclusive pre-orders for the 5-gram and 1-ounce gold editions, securing a collector's item created to celebrate one of the most significant milestones in the history of motorcycling.

This collaboration brings together two Italian excellences united by a shared commitment to quality, attention to detail, and the ability to transform tradition into enduring value.

Through this initiative, Italpreziosi reaffirms its dedication to creating exclusive products that tell stories, celebrate remarkable achievements, and preserve emotions in precious metals for generations to come.

We look forward to welcoming you from July 3 to 5 at World Ducati Week 2026 at the Italpreziosi stand.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/102f5292-1f08-4208-bfa1-11b0d52bf5a6


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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