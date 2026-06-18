China Academy of Art (CAA): Grand Tour • 2026 CAA Graduation Season & International Youth Art Dialogue Commences

HANGZHOU, China, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 1, the "Grand Tour • 2026 CAA Graduation Season" was inaugurated in Hangzhou. Hosted by the China Academy of Art (CAA), the event spans nine venues across Hangzhou, featuring nearly 3,000 graduation works by 2,888 graduates from 20 academic units.

The 2026 International Youth Art Dialogue series also launched on June 1, comprising three major events: "Mission of Art Education in Light of Global Civilizations - Dialogue among International Art Academy Presidents," "International Young Artists Dialogue," and "One Art Boundless Seas - International Youth Art Exhibition." These brought together deans from over 50 international art academies and young artists from more than 50 countries.

Yu Xuhong, President of CAA, stated that this Graduation Season presents a fully developed academic profile, with significant breakthroughs across professional fields. He emphasized that artistic creation should step out of enclosed spaces, engage face-to-face with the public, and be tested within real social contexts. He noted that Hangzhou itself is an international hub, and CAA's graduation exhibition has become substantively involved in shaping the new landscape of world art.

Since 2009, CAA has pioneered the public exhibition of graduation works across all majors, setting a precedent among art institutions. In 2019, the exhibition expanded beyond campus into the city of Hangzhou, establishing the most influential graduation season in China.

This year's theme, "Grand Tour," reflects a practice of personally engaging with the world. On the road, mountains and rivers become the classroom; only by traveling thousands of miles can one grasp the transformations of past and present. The Grand Tour has evolved into a rite of passage-young minds inscribe themselves into history through walking and understand culture through seeing.

The opening ceremony on June 1 featured a thematic performance and fashion show, integrating screens with physical structures. A specially composed theme song, "Grand Tour," responded to the ideals and passions of youth, while nearly 140 ready-to-wear outfits were showcased.

The International Youth Art Dialogue, infused with the spirit of the "Grand Tour," weaves together teaching, creation, research, and exhibition. It serves as an open platform where young artists and educators from around the world gather to envision the future of art education and cross-cultural exchange.

In an age of uncertainty, the value of art lies in its ability to navigate through change, connect hearts, and establish direction amidst turbulence. The graduation exhibition of CAA remains a cultural event open to society-a spiritual manifesto for the youth of this era. May the young take mountains and rivers as their stage, and journey forth into the great odyssey of their youth.

The exhibition runs until June 21.

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