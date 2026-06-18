Kolkata, India--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Sutanu Upadhyay, Vice President and Head of IT & Technology at Viacon Marketing & Technologies Pvt. Ltd., was recently featured in a DesignRush interview discussing the relationship between design, development and marketing performance.

As Vice President and Head of IT & Technology, Upadhyay is responsible for technology strategy and digital execution across the organization. His role includes oversight of web technologies, platform performance, and digital experience delivery.

Sutanu Upadhyay brings experience in web technologies, platform performance and digital experience delivery

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Some key insights from the interview include:

User experience is now shaping strategy . Clients seek input on user journeys, architecture, personalization, and performance before launching campaigns.

. Clients seek input on user journeys, architecture, personalization, and performance before launching campaigns. Mobile performance directly affects revenue . Slow load times and poor mobile experiences can signficiantly reduce conversions and campaign ROI.

. Slow load times and poor mobile experiences can signficiantly reduce conversions and campaign ROI. Execution gaps often hide within complexity . Friction caused by unclear user flows, excessive steps, and technical inefficiencies can quietly erode results.

. Friction caused by unclear user flows, excessive steps, and technical inefficiencies can quietly erode results. Cross-functional teams outperform siloed workflows. Aligning creative, UX, engineering, and media teams around shared goals leads to stronger campaign outcomes.

"From a technical side, slow load times, heavy assets, and poor mobile optimization continue to be major issues," Upadhyay said.

"This is why we at Viacon deploy cross-functional teams that encompass creative, UX, engineering, and performance media. This collaborative model reduces friction and allows us to move quickly without sacrificing quality."

The full DesignRush interview can be viewed at: https://news.designrush.com/roi-pressure-redefining-design-dev-2026.

About Viacon Marketing & Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Viacon Marketing & Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global MarTech agency that provides digital marketing technology solutions and SaaS platforms for businesses. Its services include search engine optimization (SEO), web and app development, paid media management, and performance marketing. The company also deploys AI-enabled tools, including automated content optimization and predictive audience targeting.

Founded in 2018 by Mashum Mollah in West Bengal, India, Viacon serves clients in India, the UAE, and the United States. The company works across sectors such as eCommerce, SaaS, healthcare, and real estate, with a distributed team supporting the delivery of digital solutions.

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Source: DesignRush