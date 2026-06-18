Court victory paves the way for Curium's plans to provide targeted radioligand therapy to U.S. patients with GEP-NETs

BOSTON, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium is pleased to announce that it has prevailed in the patent dispute brought by Novartis subsidiary Advanced Accelerator Applications against Curium concerning Curium's Lutetium Lu 177 dotatate product. In the court decision issued yesterday by the Delaware U.S. District Court, Justice Noreika adjudicated that all relevant patent claims asserted by Novartis/AAA are invalid and not infringed by Curium, representing a complete victory for Curium. This favorable court decision paves the way for Curium's plans to launch its Lutetium Lu 177 dotatate product in the U.S. and commercialize a therapy for the treatment of somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), including foregut, midgut, and hindgut neuroendocrine tumors in adults across the United States.

Renaud Dehareng, Curium's group chief executive officer, said: "We are pleased with the court's decision. Curium is focused on building a durable theranostics platform that pairs our diagnostic leadership with targeted radioligand therapies - and doing so with the operational discipline required to serve patients reliably at scale."

Michael Patterson, Curium's North American chief executive officer, said: "This outcome brings Curium a step closer in our mission to deliver what patients, clinicians and health systems need: timely access to critical targeted radiopharmaceuticals. Curium has more than 100 years of experience in nuclear medicine and a long-standing commitment of over 30 years to the NET community, supplying diagnostic products that help detect neuroendocrine tumors today and a pipeline of investigational drugs in development."

About Curium

Curium is an independent global radiopharmaceutical leader driving innovation in nuclear medicine to change patients' lives. With an industry heritage dating back more than 100 years, Curium has proven expertise in the development, manufacturing and supply of radiopharmaceuticals that transform the way cancer is diagnosed and treated. Headquartered in Boston with offices around the world, Curium's mission is to find new and better ways to diagnose and treat cancer.

With a global footprint that extends to more than 70 countries, a skilled and dedicated team of over 3,800 employees, and four manufacturing sites, Curium is uniquely qualified to meet the significant supply and distribution of established products that underlie success in the radiopharmaceuticals market. Curium's global leadership is embodied in a diverse and extensive portfolio of over 45 products that advance patient care.

Curium's pioneering legacy in nuclear medicine is the foundation of the company's dedication to innovation and portfolio expansion to cancer therapeutics, particularly in neuroendocrine tumors and with a late-stage pipeline exploring opportunities in prostate cancer.

To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com.

Inquiries:

Curium Group

Camilla Campell

VP, Head of Global Communications

Camilla.campbell@curiumpharma.com