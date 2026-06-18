TriageLogic: Universities Expand Student Health Services with 24/7 After-Hours Nurse Triage and Telehealth Support

TriageLogic's URAC-accredited Nurse Triage on Call gives colleges a 24-hour nurse advice line for students, Residence Life teams, and campus health staff, around the clock.

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / TriageLogic, a physician-led provider of nurse triage and telehealth for higher education, announced growing adoption of its Nurse Triage on Call (NTOC) service among colleges and universities. The service strengthens student health services by giving students 24/7 access to registered nurses, providing a reliable after-hours nurse advice line, and reducing the burden on campus health center staff.

Current university partners range from a small private university in Kentucky serving approximately 1,800 students to a large research university in Tennessee with more than 13,000 undergraduate students. Whenever the campus clinic is closed, including nights, weekends, holidays, and semester breaks, students can reach a registered nurse for clinical guidance.

Through NTOC, students and campus staff speak directly with licensed registered nurses who use physician-approved Schmitt-Thompson protocols to assess symptoms and guide next steps. This matters most for Residence Life teams. Resident Assistants are often the first person a sick student turns to, yet they are students, not clinicians. The after-hours nurse advice line gives them a clear escalation path and a real clinician on the line.

"Students are often managing their own health for the first time, and they get sick at 2 a.m. just like everyone else," said Charu Raheja, Ph.D., CEO of TriageLogic. "When the campus clinic is closed, we don't want a student guessing alone or sitting in an ER they didn't need. Our nurses give them a real person with clinical training to talk to, and point them to exactly the right level of care. That's peace of mind for the student, the health office, and the family."

Key benefits for universities include:

24/7 access to experienced registered nurses

Expanded after-hours clinical support without additional staffing

Reduced burden on student health center personnel

Improved access to care during nights, weekends, holidays, and semester breaks

Consistent documentation shared back to campus health teams

Across TriageLogic's programs, approximately 1 in 6 triage calls helps avoid an unnecessary emergency room visit, and call requests are typically returned within 30 minutes. For universities, that supports risk management and appropriate healthcare utilization while ensuring students have access to quality care at any hour.

About Nurse Triage on Call

Nurse Triage on Call is a 24/7 nurse-staffed triage service from TriageLogic. Registered nurses assess symptoms using physician-approved Schmitt-Thompson clinical protocols and guide callers to the appropriate level of care, from home care to emergency services. The service integrates seamlessly with existing student health center workflows and escalation preferences. Colleges and universities can schedule a consultation at triagelogic.com/contact us .

About TriageLogic

TriageLogic is a URAC-accredited, physician-led provider of nurse telehealth technology, nurse triage services, and clinical communication solutions. Founded in 2006, TriageLogic serves more than 22,000 physicians and covers over 42.5 million lives nationwide. Its solutions include Nurse Triage on Call, nurse triage software platforms, and MedMessage Automate, a patented structured clinical message intake tool.

Media Contact

Amy Smith

(336) 529-2493

amy.smith@triagelogic.com

Account Manager, TriageLogic

triagelogic.com

8834 Goodby's Executive Dr. #1, Jacksonville, FL 32217

SOURCE: TriageLogic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/universities-expand-student-health-services-with-24%2f7-after-hours-nur-1178702