Zoe Financial Earns Finalist Recognition in the Wealthies 2026 Awards as a Modern TAMP

Selected as a Wealthies 2026 Awards finalist in the TAMP category, Zoe Financial is recognized for its modern TAMP approach, which combines advisor growth, investment management, and operational infrastructure into a single platform.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Zoe Financial , the integrated growth platform for independent financial advisors, today announced it has been named a finalist in the TAMP (Turnkey Asset Management Platform) category of the 2026 Wealthies Awards, reflecting its distinctive approach as a modern TAMP that helps advisors grow and scale their businesses.

The Wealthies, presented by Wealth Management, recognize the most innovative and impactful companies, products, and people in the wealth management industry. Being named a finalist in the TAMP category reflects Zoe's growing position as a strategic partner for RIA success.

"Many activities of asset management have become table stakes," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, Founder & CEO of Zoe Financial. "TAMPs are evolving from 'here's a better tool', to 'we will do this for you. Focus on the activities that a CFP should be focused on.' "

Zoe's platform was built around that evolution. While traditional TAMPs help advisors manage existing clients' assets, Zoe helps advisors grow by combining client acquisition, lead nurturing, investment management, and operations into a single platform. That is what Andres Garcia-Amaya calls a "Turnkey Growth Platform."

"Independent advisory firms built something the market wanted and didn't have with the wirehouses," Garcia-Amaya added. "They delivered a Ferrari when it came to planning, and the market kept asking: Why don't you have a Ferrari in investments, too? That's where a modern TAMP comes in."

With 45%* of advisors now using at least one TAMP, the demand for platforms that go beyond portfolio management is accelerating. Zoe's approach, combining referrals with an integrated platform that offers automated rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, fractional trading, personalized reporting, and a fully branded client experience, reflects where the industry is headed.

"The original TAMP model was built around standardized portfolios, shaped primarily by asset managers. Platforms like ours have changed that. Advisors can bring their own custom models, access a model marketplace, and blend both in a single unified account structure," said Rajesh Gaur, CFA, VP of Investment Solutions at Zoe Financial. "Combined with personalized tax-loss harvesting calibrated to each client's individual tax situation and holdings across multiple custodians, the result is an investment menu that is broader and more personalized than the traditional TAMP model allowed."

Zoe will be recognized alongside other finalists at the Wealth Management Industry Awards ceremony in New York in September.

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About Zoe Financial

Zoe is a wealth platform with the mission to help grow and protect clients' wealth. In addition to its referral program, Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, and direct indexing into one cohesive advisory experience. Learn more at https://zoefinancial.com .

Disclosures:

*Advisor TAMP adoption data referenced herein is based on industry research cited in Dakota's "The Evolving TAMP Landscape" report (2025), which references Wealth Advisor's America's Best TAMPs 2025 research. Statistics are presented for informational purposes only.

Zoe Financial, Inc. ("Zoe Financial") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Zoe Financial provides investment advisory services and access to independent registered investment advisers through its platform. Learn more about Zoe Financial on the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website. The information provided by Zoe Financial is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice or as an offer to buy or sell any security. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Zoe Financial does not provide tax or legal advice.

Brokerage services are provided by Zoe Securities LLC member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Learn more about Zoe Securities on FINRA's BrokerCheck website.

Zoe Financial provides technology and operational support to registered investment advisers and does not provide investment advice.

Tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, and tax budgeting capabilities are subject to applicable risks. Benefits depend on individual client circumstances and market conditions and are not guaranteed. Direct indexing seeks to approximate a stated index but may deviate. Zoe Financial does not provide tax advice; clients and advisors should consult qualified tax professionals.

The 2026 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards recognize outstanding companies, individuals, and initiatives that drive financial advisors' success and growth. Zoe Financial didn't compensate WealthManagement.com to be included as a finalist. Recognition as a finalist is not indicative of future performance and may not be representative of any client's experience. For more information, visit https://informaconnect.com/wealth-management-industry-awards/the-finalists/

CONTACT:

Carolina Padilla

press@zoefin.com

SOURCE: Zoe Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/zoe-financial-earns-finalist-recognition-in-the-wealthies-2026-award-1178918