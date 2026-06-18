qVAULT Availability Commercializes Post-Quantum Security for Digital Assets

qVAULT Designed to Increase Long-Term Usage and Utility for

$qONE - the Native Token for Quantum-Safe Transactions

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) ("01 Quantum" or the "Company") and qLABS, a quantum-native Web3 foundation, today announced that qLABS has launched qVAULT, a self-custody, smart-contract vault designed to provide quantum attack protection for digital assets. qVAULT is developed on 01 Quantum's patent-pending QCW (Quantum Crypto Wrapper) and QDW (Quantum DeFi Wrapper) technologies, which provide the integration layer for Falcon (FN-DSA) signatures and post-quantum transaction flows. The vault is now available to the public following an early-access period in which initial Hyperliquid users migrated $HYPE into the post-quantum signing environment.

qVAULT is a post-quantum, self-custody smart-contract vault that enables holders to move their digital assets from elliptic-curve-only control, which is susceptible to threats from evolving Quantum technology, to qVAULT, a more secure vault that utilizes Falcon (FN-DSA) quantum-safe protection. This is the signature scheme selected by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for standardization and currently under public review as FIPS-206. qVAULT is non-custodial, and does not hold user keys or seed phrases. Users connect their wallets, create a Falcon-secured vault, and transfer their digital assets into their qVAULT wallet providing protection from the evolving Q-Day threat.

Executive Commentary:

Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum, stated, "Post-quantum security has matured. qVAULT provides a way for digital-asset holders to begin exploring Falcon-based signatures within a live, audited smart-contract environment. This allows users to apply post-quantum security as part of their broader risk-management planning for their digital assets holding."

Antanas Guoga (Tony G), President of qLABS, stated, "Hyperliquid has grown significantly as an on-chain trading environment. As the industry evaluates potential long-term cryptographic risks, qVAULT offers a framework for users and institutions to assess post-quantum signing options within that ecosystem."

More about qVAULT:

qVAULT is a post-quantum, self-custody smart-contract vault for crypto. It signs with Falcon (FN-DSA), the signature scheme NIST selected for standardization and currently in public review as FIPS-206, letting holders move assets out of ECDSA-only control while retaining full custody. qLABS never holds keys or seed phrases.

Currently, major public blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Hyperliquid (a high-performance, decentralized exchange (DEX) and custom Layer-1 blockchain specifically engineered for perpetual futures, spot trading, and advanced decentralized finance (DeFi)) through HyperEVM, rely on elliptic-curve signatures such as ECDSA over the secp256k1 curve. Research indicates that sufficiently capable quantum computers may be able to compromise elliptic-curve cryptography in the future. As public keys exposed on-chain today could be subject to future cryptographic analysis, some digital-asset holders are evaluating post-quantum approaches as part of their long-term risk-management planning.

qVAULT's design and threat model are publicly available in a published whitepaper, and its code has undergone an independent security audit by Fairyproof. qLABS' advisory board includes contributors with experience in post-quantum cryptography and national-security-related research, including Dr. Edoardo Persichetti, co-author of HQC (a NIST-selected post-quantum algorithm), and Aaron Moore, former CTO of QuSecure with prior roles at the NSA and DARPA.

The utility and operational mechanics within the Hyperliquid vault environment are integrated with $qONE, the qLABS native token associated with qVAULT, which has traded on Hyperliquid since February 2026. qVAULT commercial availability is an important step in the evolution of the $qONE ecosystem, with the potential to increase the long-term utility and driving adoption for $qONE, which is the native "currency" designed to pay for quantum-safe transactions. As adoption and transactional volume within the vaults scale, protocol mechanisms is expected to drive an increase in demand for the $qONE token.

For more information, visit the website at https://qvault.xyz

About qLABS

qLABS is a quantum-native Web3 foundation building post-quantum security for digital assets, with qVAULT as its flagship product and $qONE as its native token. Its advisory board includes Dr. Edoardo Persichetti, co-author of the NIST-selected HQC algorithm, and Aaron Moore, former CTO of QuSecure.

Media contact: gintautas@qlabs.tech

About 01 Quantum Inc .

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF) is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), developing technologies designed to protect digital systems against emerging quantum computing threats. The Company's IronCAP and supporting technologies are integrated into its PQC solutions, enabling applications across security-sensitive environments including digital assets, AI systems, email security, and enterprise infrastructure. IronCAP technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://01com.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company's product lineup, the timing of commercialization of the Company's technologies, the success of the Company's strategic alliances, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301993

Source: 01 Quantum Inc.