As the company celebrates its 20th anniversary, how is CHINT Green Energy responding to solar PV market fluctuations to maintain profitability? Dr. Lu: Since entering the renewable energy sector in 2006, CHINT has recognized that the solar industry is cyclical. That's why we've been committed to building a more resilient business model from day one - not chasing short-term growth but building for the long haul. Today, CHINT operates an end-to-end value chain, from silicon materials and wafers upstream, to solar cells and modules, inverters and BESS, as well as to project development, EPC, and ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
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