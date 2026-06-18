Iran is working towards deploying 15 GW of small-scale solar power plants. According to reports published by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) has submitted a proposal to the government for a program that would aim to deploy 15 GW of small-scale plants at speed across the domestic, commercial and agricultural solar sectors. CEO of SATBA, Mohsen Tarztalab, told the news agency that both domestic manufacturing and importing of equipment must be pursued to enable the rapid installation of small solar systems. He also said ...

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