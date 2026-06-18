Indian credit ratings, research and risk analytics company Crisil expects domestically manufactured solar cells to account for half of India's total demand in fiscal year 2026-27, which runs from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2027, up from about one-fourth in the previous fiscal year. The outlook is based on capacity expansion plans announced by domestic solar module and cell manufacturers, supported by policy measures aimed at reducing reliance on imports and accelerating local manufacturing. The increase in domestic share is expected to be driven by the government's push for localization, alongside ...

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