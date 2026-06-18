Completed integration of recent acquisitions of Greater Than One and Spring Bond strengthens Real Chemistry's media and omnichannel offering

Company advances its first-in-class, AI-powered omnichannel orchestration engine through a collaboration with AWS

Real Chemistry, a leader in AI-driven insights and marketing and communications exclusively for the healthcare and life sciences sectors, today announced the full integration of Spring Bond, Greater Than One, and its legacy media and omnichannel practice into a single, unified Real Chemistry Media offering. Comprising approximately 450 media experts and supported by more than 150 data and analytics professionals, the technology-first practice is designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare marketers.

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"With Real Chemistry Media, we're bringing together end-to-end media and omnichannel solutions with proprietary data, advanced AI and automation technology, and insights-led strategy," said Kevin Johnson, Group President and Managing Partner of Real Chemistry. "The integration is designed to meet healthcare brands' growing demand for more connected, personalized, data-driven customer engagement at scale."

Real Chemistry Media has appointed a leadership team with deep expertise in ad tech innovation and commercial modeling for media.

Elizabeth Beringer , President, leads the group with 15+ years' experience in advertising and marketing technology. An entrepreneur and engineer by trade, Elizabeth founded Spring Bond after serving in platform and technology leadership positions with PulsePoint.

, President, leads the group with 15+ years' experience in advertising and marketing technology. An entrepreneur and engineer by trade, Elizabeth founded Spring Bond after serving in platform and technology leadership positions with PulsePoint. Amanda Powers-Han , Chief Commercial Officer, spent 24 years with Greater Than One and played a critical role in building that business from its inception, partnering with clients ranging from pre-commercial biopharmas to multinational market leaders.

, Chief Commercial Officer, spent 24 years with Greater Than One and played a critical role in building that business from its inception, partnering with clients ranging from pre-commercial biopharmas to multinational market leaders. Jeff O'Connell , Chief Technology Officer, brings 20+ years of experience in advanced software engineering and building technology-enabled omnichannel marketing products.

, Chief Technology Officer, brings 20+ years of experience in advanced software engineering and building technology-enabled omnichannel marketing products. Preston Taylor, Chief Operating Officer for Real Chemistry's broader media and omnichannel activation practice, has a specialized background at the intersection of media and finance, developing commercial models that meet the needs of an evolving marketing landscape.

A key component of Real Chemistry Media's future-forward strategy for healthcare engagement is its proprietary omnichannel orchestration platform, which is designed to enable real-time personalization, next-best-action deployment, and closed-loop measurement. To enhance the platform's performance and scalability, Real Chemistry Media is collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to expand its deployment via AWS's cloud and AI services, including Amazon SageMaker.

"Advances in AI and other technology are enabling a different future for omnichannel activation, and traditional media agencies weren't built for where the industry is heading," said Elizabeth Beringer, President of Real Chemistry Media. "The pace of change in our industry, and the expectations our clients face, require a fundamentally different model. So instead of reacting to the future, we are building it alongside our clients and with an expert team and a culture that continues to raise the bar."

About Real Chemistry: 25 Years of Future-Focused Healthcare

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Real Chemistry is a tier-one commercialization partner to the world's most innovative life sciences and healthcare companies. As a leading provider of AI-powered audience analytics and insights, Real Chemistry helps the healthcare industry better understand, reach and engage critical audiences to improve the healthcare experience for all. Anchored by a culture of innovation and creativity, Real Chemistry's 2,400+ global experts across life sciences, marketing communications and technology are singularly focused on navigating the complexities of bringing scientific advances to market and to the people who need them most. Real Chemistry's brand portfolio includes 21GRAMS, a highly awarded creative agency, and starpower, a celebrity and influencer practice.

Today, Real Chemistry operates through offices across North America, Europe and the Middle East, complemented by a strategic partner network in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa enabling the company to support clients wherever they operate.

Learn more at www.realchemistry.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

media@realchemistry.com