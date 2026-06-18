New credit-bearing AI Lab introduced across Master's and MBA programs in Boston, London, and Dubai, preparing graduates to lead in an AI-driven workplace

Hult International Business School announced the launch of the Hult AI Lab, a new credit-bearing component launching across select postgraduate programs beginning September 2026. The initial rollout of the AI Lab for master's programs (https://www.hult.edu/masters/ai-lab/) includes the Master's in Management and Master's in Marketing, while the AI Lab for MBA programs (https://www.hult.edu/mba/ai-lab/) will launch with the Global One-Year MBA. Students will build applied AI skills-designing, deploying, and supervising AI agents in real business environments-and have the opportunity to graduate with a Hult Certificate in Applied AI alongside their degree.

With 88% of organizations now regularly using AI in at least one business function*, the demand for graduates who can apply AI strategically, rather than just prompt competently, has never been greater. The Hult AI Lab is designed to meet that demand.

The announcement marks a significant evolution in Hult's approach to building AI skills within graduate education. AI was already woven into the Hult student experience. The AI Lab goes further, giving applied AI skill-building its own defined place in the curriculum, with dedicated time, delivered by faculty and guests from industry, and a practical assessment model.

"With the Hult AI Lab, we are ensuring that every student in these programs doesn't just understand AI in theory but can apply it with confidence and judgment in real situations. That is the standard employers are setting, and it is the standard we intend to meet." Mona Dhillon, Provost and Executive Vice President, Hult International Business School.

Running in both the fall and spring terms, the AI Lab places students in collaborative teams to tackle real business challenges using AI. Students design and deploy AI agents, supervise autonomous systems in live environments, build oversight dashboards, and present results to faculty and business clients. Assessment reflects how companies evaluate employees: on outcomes and decision-making, not written exams.

One example lab, the Autonomous Agent Studio, illustrates the depth of the experience. Students design an AI agent, release it to run a live LinkedIn campaign autonomously, build a real-time dashboard tracking its decisions, and conclude with a boardroom pitch graded on outputs and the rigor of their human oversight.

Alongside applied AI fluency, the lab develops the human skills that Hult treats as inseparable from responsible AI use: critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and ethical reasoning.

"The world doesn't reward what you know in theory," says Dhillon. "It rewards what you can do. The Hult AI Lab sends our graduates into the workforce with real work, and the skills and confidence to lead in environments where AI is already part of how business gets done."

Students who complete the AI Lab series earn the Hult Certificate in Applied AI a credential tied to their degree and designed to give employers concrete, demonstrable evidence of applied AI capability from day one.

The Hult AI Lab is available from September 2026 to students enrolling in the Master's in Management, Master's in Marketing, and Global One-Year MBA at Hult's campuses in Boston, London, and Dubai.

For more information, visit https://www.hult.edu/masters/ai-lab/ or https://www.hult.edu/mba/ai-lab/

*McKinsey Global Survey on AI, 2025

About Hult International Business School

At Hult, students learn by doing, think globally, and graduate ready to hit the ground running. Offering bachelor's, master's, MBA, and doctorate-level programs across campuses in Boston, London, and Dubai, Hult is recognized by business education's three most prestigious international accrediting bodies: AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS. Our programs are consistently ranked among the best in the world by the Financial Times, the Economist, Forbes, and we appear on LinkedIn's Top Global MBA Programs list based on alumni career outcomes. Visit https://www.hult.edu.

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