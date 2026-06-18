Andersen Global enters into a Collaboration Agreement with JMP Advisors in India, adding tax capabilities to its existing legal capabilities in the country.

Providing advice across tax, regulatory and transaction matters, JMP Advisors serves domestic and multinational clients operating in complex and evolving business environments. The firm provides services spanning international and Indian domestic tax, transfer pricing, cross-border structuring, foreign investment advisory, transaction support, succession planning and regulatory matters. Its clients include multinational corporations, growing enterprises, private equity and venture capital-backed businesses, and high-net-worth individuals and families.

"Our approach has always centered on delivering clear, actionable guidance that helps clients navigate complex situations and continue their business with a clear sense of direction," said Jairaj Purandare, founder and chairman of JMP Advisors Private Limited. "Collaborating with Andersen Global allows us to extend that approach globally while continuing to provide thoughtful, well-structured advice to clients operating across jurisdictions."

"JMP Advisors brings a strong understanding of tax and regulatory frameworks and business dynamics in India," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Their experience in advising organizations on complex tax and transaction matters strengthens our ability to support clients navigating business transformation in key markets."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

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Contacts:

Megan Tsuei

Andersen Global

415-764-2700