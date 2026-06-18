Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

18 June 2026

ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc (the 'Company') has been notified that William Tamworth, a portfolio manager of the Company, has purchased additional ordinary shares.

On 11 June 2026, William Tamworth purchased 3,500 ordinary shares in the Company, at an average price of 341.98 pence per share.

Following the transaction William Tamworth holds 331,500 ordinary shares directly in the Company, and 424,500 shares including indirect holdings, representing 1.4% of the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary