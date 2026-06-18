Discover European Cheestories with Cheeses from Spain: Every great game starts with a great European cheeseboard

During this World Cup, play as a team with the best cheeses in Europe. Create your perfect cheeseboard, gather your followers and enjoy each match with a selection worthy of lifting the trophy.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the excitement of soccer on the rise across the United States, it's time to reinvent classic match snacks. This year, the protagonists will not only be in the countryside: European cheeses of Spanish origin are positioned as the star ingredient to enjoy the World Cup with a unique, tasty and shared gastronomic experience.

From informal gatherings at home to more sophisticated gatherings, varieties such as Manchego, Idiazabal, Mahon-Menorca, Cabrales or Murcia al Vino inspire new ways of enjoying football around a table. Its richness of nuances, its diversity of textures and its millenary tradition make each bite an experience that elevates any sporting celebration.

Simple and delicious ideas make the difference: a cheese board with cured Manchego accompanied by nuts; toast with melted Idiazabal and a smoky touch; or creamy snacks with Cabrales that provide intensity and character. These cheeses offer endless possibilities to create easy-to-share recipes, designed for the rhythm of the game and the pleasure of snacking between plays.

This invitation to discover and savor is part of the "Discover the European Cheestories with cheeses from Spain" campaign, which is being launched this summer in the US to bring consumers closer not only to this food, but also to the history, origin and values behind each cheese. Made under demanding European standards, these foods stand out for their quality, traceability, sustainability, food safety and animal welfare.

Cheeseboard 1 : "It's a must-win game". An intense and balanced proposal that combines tradition and character, with Manchego, Cabrales and Murcia cheeses in wine. They can be accompanied by red grapes, walnuts, toasted almonds, thinly sliced rustic bread and fresh rosemary.

Cheeseboard 2 : "You'll never be offside". Elegance and creaminess in a combination that conquers all palates: Idiazabal, Mahon-Menorca and Torta del Casar, which pair with quince, fresh figs, sourdough bread, Marcona almonds and honey.

Cheeseboard 3 : "A Guaranteed Starter". Authentic and versatile flavors, perfect for any type of encounter, with Zamorano, Palmero and Afuega'l Pitu cheeses, which can be eaten with green and black olives, almonds, walnuts, green grapes, artisan crackers and crusty bread.

Cheeseboard 4 . "The Crowd's favorite". A selection of great cheeses with their own identity and differential character, with Flor de Guia, Roncal and Majorero cheeses, which pair perfectly with figs, white grapes, walnuts, rustic bread and honey.

Cheeseboard 5. "Named to the all-star team". A sophisticated proposal for those looking to elevate the experience, with a selection of European cheeses of different curations and textures, such as cow, goat or sheep cheeses, among which Iberian, blue, and Canary Islands or Balearic Islands stand out. How to combine them? With fresh seasonal fruits, nuts, artisan bread and sweet touches.

During the World Cup in the USA, Europe invites consumers and professionals to rediscover the value of European cheeses of Spanish origin as the axis of memorable gastronomic experiences. Because, as in football, success is also in knowing how to combine the best elements. The winning team is built with European quality, creativity and the pleasure of sharing.

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Press Contact

Ginés Mena

gines.mena@thetacticsgroup.com

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