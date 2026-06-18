T1 Energy Inc.: T1 Announces Results from 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) ("T1," "T1 Energy," or the "Company") announced voting results this morning from the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting of Stockholders held on June 17, 2026. Shareholders elected all eight nominees for the Board of Directors, ratified the appointment of KPMG as T1's independent registered public accounting firm, approved the advisory "Say on Pay" management proposal, and approved the proposed amendment to T1's certificate of incorporation.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, the independent Inspector of Election, has certified all the voting results from the Annual General Meeting.

The nominees for T1's Board of Directors who were elected are Richard Anderson, Jessica Strine, Todd Kantor, David Manners, Daniel Steingart, Peter Matrai, Robert Hammond, and Daniel Barcelo. All Board nominees received more than 98% approval of the shares voted.

The proposal to ratify KPMG as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm received approval from more than 99% of the shares voted. The "Say on Pay" advisory management proposal received approval from more than 82% of the shares voted. The proposal to approve the amendment to T1's certificate of incorporation received votes in favor from more than 97% of shares voted.

"T1 is in a foundational stage of our mission to power America with scalable, reliable, and low-cost energy," noted Dan Barcelo, Chairman and CEO of T1 Energy. "We are grateful for the continued support of our shareholders, and we are focused on establishing T1 as a domestic, vertically integrated U.S. solar leader."

About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) is an energy solutions provider building an integrated U.S. supply chain for solar. In December 2024, T1 completed a transformative transaction, positioning the Company as one of the leading solar manufacturing companies in the U.S., with a complementary solar and storage strategy. Based in the U.S. with plans to expand its operations in America, the Company is also exploring value optimization opportunities across its portfolio of assets in Europe.

To learn more about T1, please visit www.T1energy.com and follow on social media.

Investor contact:

Jeffrey Spittel

EVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

jeffrey.spittel@T1energy.com

Tel: +1 409 599 5706

Media contact:

Russell Gold

EVP, Strategic Communications

russell.gold@T1energy.com

Tel: +1 214 616 9715