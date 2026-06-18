Outfit7 Limited: My Talking Angela 2 Turns Players Into Nail Stylists with New Salon Feature

From outfits to fingertips, players can now fully define Talking Angela's look with customizable nail designs





LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Talking Angela 2, a mobile game by Outfit7 Limited, is pushing self-expression further than ever, this time down to the smallest detail. With the introduction of the new Nail Salon feature, players can step into the role of a nail stylist, designing fully customizable looks that Talking Angela can wear across the game. Building on existing features like Fashion Editor, Hair Salon, and Jewelry, the Nail Salon completes the experience, bringing customization all the way to the fingertips.

In this new experience, players can choose ready-made presets or build their own designs through a step-by-step system that still leaves room to experiment. From selecting a theme to shaping, styling, and decorating, the feature blends structure with creative freedom, letting players create anything from clean everyday looks to bold, expressive designs.

Key Takeaways

New Nail Salon feature introduces a full nail styling experience

Players can choose presets or create custom nail designs step-by-step

Includes themes, nail shapes, and multi-layer customization options

Designs can be saved and worn by Angela across the game

Expands the game's self-expression features alongside Fashion, Hair, and Jewelry



A Step-by-Step Creative Journey

The Nail Salon experience is designed as a semi-guided flow that mirrors the process of real nail styling, while still giving players full creative control.

Players begin by selecting a theme, which influences the available styles and design elements throughout the session. From there, they move into nail caretaking, where they prepare and clean Angela's nails before styling.

Next comes nail shape selection, where the available styles shift depending on the chosen theme, ranging from classic round and almond shapes to bold, wicked-looking pointed designs that completely transform the final look and feel.

Customization Without Limits

The core of the experience lies in the open customization step. Players can layer colors, textures, stickers, and decorative elements to create designs that range from minimal to over-the-top. The feature encourages mixing and matching styles freely to create everything from minimal everyday looks to bold, expressive designs.

For those who prefer a quicker approach, the feature also includes pre-designed nail presets, such as blue, red and green, alongside themed collections like Princess, Flower, and Dark Academia.

Designed to Be Worn

Once complete, designs aren't just a one-time activity, they become part of Angela's ongoing look. Saved nail designs are wearable across the game until the midnight reset, becoming part of Angela's ongoing look and allowing players to continuously evolve her style over time.

Expanding Self-Expression in My Talking Angela 2

With Nail Salon, My Talking Angela 2 moves closer to becoming a full self-expression playground, where every detail, from outfits to fingertips, is yours to define.

Download My Talking Angela 2 on iOS and Android and jump into the new Nail Salon feature to start creating your own designs.

ABOUT MY TALKING ANGELA 2: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, My Talking Angela 2 blurs the lines between virtual pet games and simple life simulations. As players take care of Talking Angela, they join her on exciting adventures in the big city. The game offers a multitude of customization options, and activities ranging from travel, to music, to martial arts. With a wide range of features, My Talking Angela 2 provides endless entertainment for players of all ages. If you're ready to join Angela on her adventures, find more information HERE.

For more information contact: media@outfit7.com

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