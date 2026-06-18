Phocas Software: Phocas Earns a Perfect Score for Quality Planning Results in Global BARC Survey

Phocas achieves 4 top-ranked positions and 16 leading positions across 3 peer groups in BARC The Planning Survey 26, the largest global planning survey of software users

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phocas, the purpose-built business intelligence (BI) and financial planning software (FP&A) for manufacturers, distributors and retailers has been recognized for delivering significant planning and operational improvements to customers.

Phocas achieved exceptional results in the BARC The Planning Survey 26, confirming its position as a leader in providing integrated BI and FP&A for the mid-market.

This is the second time Phocas has taken part in BARC The Planning Survey since expanding its business intelligence platform to include financial planning products. BARC surveys actual software users, rating effectiveness across KPIs such as Business Benefits, Ease of Use, Predefined Connectors, Performance Satisfaction, Planning Content and Reporting/Analysis.

Phocas Analytics, Budgets and Forecasts and Financial Statements products were evaluated as part of this year's BARC The Planning Survey 26. "With 4 top ranks and 16 leading positions, Phocas achieved a strong set of results," said Dr. Christian Fuchs, Senior Analyst at BARC.

"100% of surveyed users reported both a better quality of planning results and product satisfaction. This represents a powerful endorsement of Phocas and its FP&A product," said Dr. Fuchs.

Phocas earned top-ranked positions for Ease of Use1 across three peer groups and leading rankings for Planning Content2 across the same groups. These results demonstrate that survey respondents find the software easy to use and value the pre-built content available within the FP&A software.

"It's reassuring that mid-market customers investing in cross-functional planning are seeing results," said Myles Glashier, Phocas co-founder and CEO. "As planning becomes a company-wide priority, we're making operational and financial budgeting and forecasting more integrated."

The survey found that Phocas FP&A is used for budgeting by 96% of the companies responding to the survey with an average of 51% of Phocas users actively involved in planning.

"The manufacturers, distributors and retailers we work with rely on people across different teams to contribute to planning and understand what's driving performance," Glashier added. "If the sales team sees an unexpected surge in demand, they need the insight to act on it. If purchasing needs to reallocate inventory, they need the information to make those decisions quickly."

With a competitive planning software market influenced by large players and emerging AI point solutions, Glashier noted that Phocas is developing AI workflows within its BI and FP&A platform in close collaboration with customers. Our priorities, as always, "come from the people in the field," he said.

Other high performing KPIs in which Phocas achieved either top rank or leader positions in its peer groups include Predefined Connectors, Planning Content, Reporting/Analysis and Recommendation. For the in-depth results about Phocas, https://www.phocassoftware.com/resources/ebooks/barc-planning-survey-download.

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1 The 3 peer groups are a) Products for planning, budgeting and forecasting b) Integrated products for planning, BI and analytics c) Midsize/departmental implementations

2 The 3 peer groups are a) Products for planning, budgeting and forecasting b) Integrated products for planning, BI and analytics c) Midsize/departmental implementations

About BARC

BARC is a leading analyst firm for data & analytics and enterprise software with a reputation for unbiased and trusted advice. Our expert analysts deliver a wide range of research, events and advisory services for the data & analytics community. Our innovative research evaluates software and vendors rigorously and highlights market trends, delivering insights that enable our customers to innovate with data, analytics and AI. BARC's 25 years of experience with data strategy & culture, data architecture, organization and software selection help clients transform into truly data-driven organizations. Further information can be found at https://barc.com/about-the-planning-survey/.

About Phocas

Founded in 2001, Phocas is a leading Business Intelligence and Financial Planning & Analysis (BI and FP&A) platform for the middle-market. The company supports over 2,900 customers and 48,000 users globally to connect, understand and plan better together. Its technology is designed to help manufacturers, distributors and retailers explore data their way, so they can work more efficiently across analytics, rebates, budgets and forecasts and financial statements. An all-in-one smart platform for BI and FP&A connects everyone with the information they need, when they need it. Phocas makes people feel good about data. Accredited as a B Corp in 2022, Phocas has offices in Costa Mesa, Sydney, Melbourne, Coventry and Christchurch. For additional information, visit https://www.phocassoftware.com.

Media Contact

Katrina Walter

trene.walter@phocassoftware.com

+61 402 703 708