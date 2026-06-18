HONG KONG, June 18, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - In the latest World Competitiveness Yearbook (WCY) 2026 published by the International Institute for Management Development, Hong Kong's global competitiveness has continued to rise, with the city ranking second globally this year.Hong Kong has performed strongly across a wide range of indicators. It tops the charts in "Tax policy" and "Business legislation" ranks second in "Finance" and third in "International trade", "International investment", "Management practices" and 'Education,' underscoring the city's clear institutional strengths and market efficiency.Prof Frederick Ma, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council said: 'The WCY 2026 reaffirms Hong Kong's competitiveness and business advantages. Together with a number of recent international reports showing that Hong Kong has become the world's fifth-largest trading entity, overtaken Switzerland to rank first globally in cross-border wealth management, and remained among the top global destinations for IPO fundraising, these positive developments highlight Hong Kong's competitive advantages as the 'Four Centres and One Hub'. They also demonstrate that Hong Kong is the premier two-way springboard connecting the Chinese Mainland and international markets.'Prof Ma added that HKTDC will continue to actively support the Hong Kong Special Administration Region government, to proactively align with the national 15th Five-Year Plan and Hong Kong's Five-Year Plan. Leveraging the city's unique strengths as a superconnector and super value-adder, the HKTDC will help Hong Kong better integrate into and contribute to the nation's overall development.HKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enMedia enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Sam Ho Tel: (852) 2584 4569 Email: sam.sy.ho@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.