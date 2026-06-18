Nokia Oyj: Nokia Defense and KNDS close critical connectivity gap for soldiers and unmanned systems

Press Release

Nokia Defense and KNDS close critical connectivity gap for soldiers and unmanned systems

Joint effort with KNDS, pan-European leader in land defense, enables high bandwidth 5G connectivity for forces and autonomous systems beyond vehicles

Powered by 5G deployable networks from Nokia Defense's Banshee portfolio

18 June 2026 - Espoo, Finland and Villepinte, France - At the 2026 Eurosatory show, Nokia Defense and KNDS, a leading pan-European land defense company, have announced a collaboration to deliver advanced connectivity for soldiers and unmanned vehicles, addressing critical communication gaps on the modern battlefield. By integrating the Nokia Banshee Deployable Solution into the KNDS VBCI (Armored Infantry Fighting Vehicle), the companies enable seamless, real-time connectivity as forces transition from armored vehicles into complex mission environments, supporting more responsive and coordinated operations.

Modern defense requires continuous communication across many manned and unmanned systems. However, maintaining reliable connectivity beyond the vehicle remains an operational challenge. This collaboration extends secure, high-speed 5G connectivity from combat vehicles directly to troops and robotic systems in the field, enabling continuous data exchange in contested scenarios.

Built for demanding conditions, Nokia Defense's deployable 5G-based technology delivers high capacity, low latency, secure and resilient connectivity to improve situational awareness and mission coordination. Its flexible design enables rapid deployment in areas where communications are limited or unavailable.

"Defense operations depend on reliable, real-time data wherever militaries operate. This collaboration with KNDS shows how high-performance connectivity can move with the mission. By extending Nokia 5G networks beyond the vehicle, we are giving soldiers and autonomous systems the ability to operate more effectively in complex environments," said Ari Kynäslahti, Head of Nokia Defense.

"At Eurosatory, we are showcasing how connectivity is becoming a core enabler of future land operations. Together with Nokia Defense, a partner selected for its technological leadership in tactical communications, we are demonstrating how next-generation tactical communications can be fully integrated into our combat-proven VBCI and deployed where needed, improving operational outcomes on today's and future battlefield," said Nicolas Groult, CEO of KNDS France.

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Web Page: Defense communications | Nokia.com

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.

About KNDS

KNDS is a leading pan-European land defense company, uniting nearly 11,000 employees and generating €4.4 billion in revenue in 2025. With a strong order backlog of €33.1 billion as of December 31, 2025, the group delivers innovative complete mission solutions built on state-of-the art technologies. Leveraging deep industrial expertise and strong partnerships, KNDS develops open, interoperable solutions combining manned and unmanned systems, designed to meet tomorrow's operational challenges. As a prime contractor, it provides full system-of-systems capabilities, from platforms to ammunition and services, managing the entire value chain and encompassing complete product life cycles.

Born from the alliance of Nexter and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, KNDS embodies the path toward a collective and efficient future for the sovereignty of Europe's defense by supporting the standardization and interoperability between European and NATO forces.

Trusted by 40+ armies worldwide, including 24 European armed forces, KNDS benefits from decades of combat-proven experience. KNDS embodies a united, efficient model to enhance stability and long-term security in Europe and beyond.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office:

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

KNDS PR:

Guillem Monsonis, Head of Communications KNDS France, guillem.monsonis@knds.fr

Fanny Mounier, Media Relations Manager KNDS France, Fanny.MOUNIER@knds.fr

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