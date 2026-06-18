Brixton Metals Corporation: Brixton Metals Commences Drilling for Maiden Tailings Mineral Resource Estimate at the Langis Silver Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to report that it has commenced a dedicated sonic-drilling campaign to define a potential initial Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) from the historic tailings at its wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located in the Cobalt silver mining camp of Ontario, Canada (Figure 1). The tailings program targets a potential compliant resource to advance a Recovery and Remediation Plan and generate near-term cash flow, while two additional rigs execute the Company's fully funded 60,000-meter 2026 bedrock drill program to expand known mineralized zones and test unmined extensions, bringing the total to three rigs now active across the Project.

Highlights

2026 objectives at the Langis Silver Project:

Define a maiden tailings Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) through dedicated sonic drilling.





Test new structural and unconformity targets for additional mineralization.





Extend and infill known high-grade silver zones to improve continuity.



Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO, stated: "Commencing dedicated drilling on the Langis tailings is an important step toward defining a maiden resource with the objective of generating near-term cash flow. With the surface rights and patented claims already in hand and Ontario's new recovery framework in place, we are well positioned to advance this opportunity, while our two bedrock rigs continue to expand the high-grade silver potential across the broader property."

Figure 1. Location of Brixton Metals' Langis and Hudson Bay Projects and the surrounding regional infrastructure.





Tailings Evaluation & Resource Delineation Campaign

An active sonic drill rig on-site is entirely dedicated to evaluating the historic tailings areas from operations spanning 1956 through 1968. The Company's objective is to delineate a potential Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), advance a Recovery and Remediation Plan, and generate near-term cash flow. In addition to its economic potential, the project represents a meaningful environmental remediation opportunity by recovering valuable metals from historic mine waste while reducing the long-term environmental footprint of the legacy tailings facility. Successfully defining a compliant resource could also provide non-dilutive funding to sustain and expand long-term, hard-rock exploration drilling across the broader Langis property.

This initiative aligns with the Government of Ontario's new regulatory framework for the recovery of residual minerals from tailings and other mine wastes. Effective July 1, 2025, Ontario's Recovery of Minerals regime under the Mining Act establishes a streamlined permitting process that allows qualifying projects to proceed with a recovery permit rather than a full closure plan. Applicants must submit a Recovery and Remediation Plan and satisfy applicable consent, consultation, financial assurance and regulatory requirements. The framework is intended to support faster mineral recovery activities while maintaining health, safety and environmental protections (refer to Ontario Ministry of Energy and Mines, 2026).

The opportunity is underpinned by historical processing records indicating that the tailings were milled at an average feed grade of approximately 20 to 25 opt silver, with recoveries of approximately 88%. This implies that roughly 2.4 to 3.0 opt (approximately 75 to 95 g/t) of silver, representing the unrecovered balance, may remain in the legacy tailings, and this residual silver is the focus of the Company's tailings drilling and metallurgical test work. These historical figures are unverified and conceptual in nature; refer to the Cautionary Note Regarding Historical Estimates and Tailings below.

To date, the Company has advanced several work streams in support of this objective:

Tailings extent: The technical team has successfully mapped the physical extensions of the tailings, as illustrated in Figure 2.

The technical team has successfully mapped the physical extensions of the tailings, as illustrated in Figure 2. Active Verification Drilling: A dedicated sonic drill is currently executing a systematic drilling grid over these mapped extensions to confirm spatial and grade continuity.

A dedicated sonic drill is currently executing a systematic drilling grid over these mapped extensions to confirm spatial and grade continuity. Comprehensive Metallurgical Test Work: In parallel with the active drill program, Brixton is preparing comprehensive metallurgical test work. This analytical program will be conducted on representative samples from both the surface tailings environment and the hard-rock exploratory drill core to define optimized processing and recovery parameters across both material types.



The current drilling and upcoming metallurgical testing are designed to systematically transition historical targets into a verified, compliant asset framework.

Figure 2. Map of tailings, drilling results, and 2026 collars and traces at the Langis Project.





Cautionary Note Regarding Historical Estimates and Tailings:

The historical processing data from the 1956-1968 period, including references to average feed grades of approximately 20 to 25 opt silver and potential recoveries of 88%, are historical in nature and are based on operational records that have not been verified by a Qualified Person. These estimates are being used solely as a guide for the current tailings MRE drilling program. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify these historical estimates as current mineral resources, and Brixton is not treating them as current mineral resources. While Brixton is drilling to define a potential mineral resource, it remains uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being successfully delineated as a formal mineral resource.

Existing Surface and Patent Ownership Supports Tailings Reprocessing Opportunity

Brixton holds ownership of the surface rights and patented claims covering the targeted tailings area, providing the Company with direct access to the legacy material and reducing potential third-party land-use constraints. The Langis Project also benefits from strong regional infrastructure, with proximity to roads, power, rail lines, and operating refineries and mills in the district. This existing title position and access to infrastructure enhance operational flexibility, help reduce logistical complexity, and support the efficient advancement of the Company's evaluation of the tailings reprocessing opportunity.

Objectives of the 2026 Bedrock Drilling Program

The ongoing 60,000-meter bedrock drill program at Langis is systematically targeting two primary geological vectors known to control high-grade silver mineralization within the historic camp:

Unconformity-related silver veins: Historical production in the district demonstrates that a significant portion of economic silver mineralization is localized at or near the major regional unconformity contact between Archean metavolcanic and metasedimentary rocks and the Huronian Supergroup. Current drilling is focused on testing both infill positions within known mineralized corridors and step-out extensions along this horizon, which remain untested by modern exploration techniques (Figure 3).



Regional Structural Pathways: Structural modelling using reprocessed gravity historical data has identified key regional structures interpreted to have acted as primary conduits for silver-bearing fluids. Two active rigs are currently testing these structural intersections at depth and along strike to identify prospective new zones of mineralization outside historically mined areas (Figure 4).



Figure 3. Schematic cross-section looking north from Shaft 3 to Shaft 6, showing drilling assays, historic stopes, mine workings, and tailings.





The tailings polygon is schematic and is intended to indicate location only; its shape, depth, and grade are currently being evaluated.

Figure 4. Plan view looking at HGRAD and drill results to date; note the structural trends from previous work and sites for potential new discoveries.





About the Langis Project

An exploration target for the project has been identified in the range of 1.0 million to 2.0 million tonnes grading 400 g/t to 800 g/t silver. Note: the potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target are conceptual. Insufficient exploration has been completed to define a mineral resource and there is no certainty that further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located approximately 500 kilometres north of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, includes a former producing mine and excellent infrastructure, including all-season road access, power, rail connections, and a refinery. Silver mineralization is found as native silver and within steeply to moderately dipping veins, veinlets, disseminations, rosettes, and fracture infill, often associated with minerals such as calcite, hematite, pyrite, cobaltite, chalcopyrite, niccolite, and silver. Mineralization is hosted across three principal rock types: Archean Keewatin volcanic and metasedimentary rocks, Proterozoic Coleman Member sedimentary rocks of the Huronian Supergroup, and Proterozoic Nipissing diabase. The geological ore deposit model for this area is a continental-rift extensional depositional environment. Intermittently from 1908 to 1989, the Langis Mine produced 10.4 million ounces of silver at a head grade of 777.5 g/t silver (25 opt). Reported silver recoveries at Langis were 88% to 98%. Over 10 km of underground workings were developed by previous operators; however, shafts and openings have been capped and sealed. Historically, silver mines in the Cobalt Camp have collectively produced over 445 million ounces of silver.

The 2026 program has returned some of the strongest intervals reported to date by the Company and in the district (Figure 5).

Figure 5. All drill results from the Langis Shaft 6 area and highlighted 2026 drill campaign results.





Qualified Person (QP)

Mr. Duncan McBean is the V.P. Exploration for the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. McBean has verified the referenced data disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Langis and Hudson Bay silver Projects in Ontario, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA, which is optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc., and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in northwest BC, which is optioned to Eldorado Gold Corporation. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations inquiries please contact: Mr. Michael Rapsch, Vice President Investor Relations. email: michael.rapsch@brixtonmetals.com or call Tel: 604-630-9707

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, including statements that address potential quantity and/or grade of minerals, potential size and expansion of a mineralized zone, proposed timing of exploration and development plans, or other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; and the additional risks identified in the annual information form of the Company or other reports and filings with the TSXV and applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

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