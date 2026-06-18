RAEK Relocates Headquarters to Phoenix, Placing the Company at the Center of America's AI Infrastructure Boom

Move from the Spokane area to Greater Phoenix marks the next phase of RAEK's growth, expanding access to talent and positioning the data ownership company inside one of the fastest-growing AI and infrastructure hubs in the country

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / RAEK, the company building the data ownership layer for the AI economy, today announced the relocation of its headquarters from the Spokane, Washington area to Phoenix, Arizona. The move places RAEK directly inside one of the most important AI infrastructure corridors in the United States and marks the beginning of the company's next phase as it moves from product buildout into commercialization.

Greater Phoenix has rapidly become a national center of gravity for the AI economy. The region is home to one of the largest semiconductor investments in American history, a wave of hyperscale data center development, and a deep and growing pipeline of engineering and technical talent fed by Arizona's major universities. As AI infrastructure spending accelerates nationwide, Phoenix sits at the physical center of that buildout.

"Spokane was a great home for RAEK during our foundation years, and we are grateful for the community that helped us build this company," said Cory Crapes, CEO and Co-Founder of RAEK. "But the next phase of RAEK requires us to be where the AI economy is being built. Phoenix gives us direct access to world-class talent, a thriving infrastructure ecosystem, and a front-row seat to the largest technology buildout happening in America. AI is only as powerful as the data underneath it, and the companies defining that future are putting down roots here. So are we."

Why Phoenix, and Why Now

The relocation aligns each layer of the RAEK ecosystem with the market forces concentrating in Arizona:

RAEK Data, the company's foundation for first-party data capture, identity resolution, and owned customer intelligence, arrives as businesses everywhere shift away from third-party cookies and rented audiences toward data they own and control. Phoenix's expanding base of technology and enterprise companies represents a fast-growing market for owned customer intelligence.

RAEK AI, the intelligence and activation layer that powers workflows, agents, and automation with owned data, benefits directly from the region's deepening AI talent pool and the startup and engineering ecosystem forming around Arizona's semiconductor and AI investments.

RAEK Edge, the company's private AI and data infrastructure layer, now operates in the middle of one of the largest data center and compute corridors in the country. As more businesses demand private, secure infrastructure for sensitive data, proximity to the physical backbone of the AI economy strengthens RAEK's ability to build and deliver it.

"This move is strategic, not symbolic," Crapes added. "We are building the layer that lets businesses own, control, and activate their data in the AI economy. That mission belongs in the place where the AI economy is literally being constructed. RAEK has built the foundation. Now we are scaling it, and we are doing it from Phoenix."

RAEK will establish its new headquarters in the Phoenix metro area and plans to grow its local team across engineering, data, and commercial roles in the coming year.

About RAEK

RAEK is building the data ownership layer for the AI economy. RAEK helps businesses collect, store, process, enrich, and activate the first-party data they own, turning unknown traffic and underused customer signals into owned intelligence that powers marketing, automation, analytics, and AI systems. The RAEK ecosystem spans three layers: RAEK Data, RAEK AI, and RAEK Edge. Learn more at raek.ai.

Media Contact:

RAEK

Cory Crapes

(509) 850-0130

info@raekdata.com

SOURCE: RAEK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/raek-relocates-headquarters-to-phoenix-placing-the-company-at-the-1178469