Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Euristiq, an AI-native software development company specializing in AI, IoT, legacy modernization and cloud solutions, is happy to announce the achievement of AWS DevOps competency. AWS DevOps competency gives Euristiq's clients access to validated expertise, AWS best practices, and proven DevOps services that accelerate delivery, enhance reliability, and enable secure, scalable growth.

Euristiq Recognized As An AWS DevOps Competency Partner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11428/302041_euristiq_aws_devops_consulting_company_550.jpg

"Achieving the AWS DevOps competency is a strategic step that enables us to deliver even more reliable, secure, and scalable DevOps solutions. Whether for a growing startup or a global enterprise, our clients can trust us to optimize their development processes and accelerate innovation," said Pavlo Tkhir, CTO and co-founder of Euristiq.

Benefits of AWS DevOps competency for Euristiq's clients

Euristiq partners with AWS to give our clients access to AWS's powerful DevOps ecosystem, also to enable them to scale seamlessly, optimize costs, and build reliable and secure systems. Our clients benefit from:

Scalability. AWS provides virtually unlimited, on-demand scalability, allowing businesses to adjust resources as workloads fluctuate, ensuring consistent performance and optimal resource use.

Cost efficiency. Using AWS's pay-as-you-go model, companies avoid large upfront infrastructure costs and only pay for what they use, improving cost predictability.

Security. Built-in encryption, identity and access management, and compliance controls allow organizations to build secure, standards-compliant solutions.

By combining these benefits with DevOps best practices, like Infrastructure as Code, CI/CD automation, and centralized monitoring, clients achieve faster time to market (up to 50% quicker), greater agility, and lower operational risks, all backed by AWS's trusted global platform.

About Euristiq

Euristiq is a custom software development company in Canada with expertise in IoT, AI, legacy modernization and cloud solutions. As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner with multiple industry certifications, Euristiq delivers secure, scalable, and future-ready digital solutions tailored to businesses of all sizes, from startups to large enterprises.

About AWS DevOps competency

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global community of trusted technology and consulting partners that meet AWS's high technical and business standards. AWS DevOps competency is a recognition awarded to companies that have proven expertise in implementing DevOps practices on AWS. It validates their ability to automate software delivery, optimize infrastructure, and build scalable, secure solutions.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302041

Source: Euristiq Inc.