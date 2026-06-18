Zenzic Capital ("Zenzic" or "the Firm"), the specialist European real estate credit and asset-backed investment manager, today announced a U.S. $100 million strategic commitment from Stable Asset Management ("Stable"), the leading GP stake builder globally, into the Zenzic Real Estate Credit Opportunities Fund ("ZRECO"), the Firm's evergreen credit strategy.

The investment marks an important milestone for ZRECO and reflects growing institutional investor support for Zenzic's differentiated approach to European real estate and asset-backed credit. As a strategic partner, Stable, which manages capital for leading global institutions, including public and private pension plans, brings long-term institutional capital to support Zenzic's continued growth.

Founded in 2014 by Nadine Buckland and Tom Lloyd-Jones, Zenzic is a highly specialized investment manager focused on inefficient and underserved segments of the lower middle European real estate and asset-backed credit markets. The Firm partners with sponsors, real estate groups, and corporates to deliver bespoke financing solutions.

Launched in October 2025, ZRECO is designed to provide investors with access to a diversified portfolio of credit investments, including short-duration high-yield tactical opportunities, medium-term financings supporting asset improvement, and bespoke capital solutions across the capital structure. The strategy seeks to capitalize on market dislocations and structural inefficiencies that create attractive risk-adjusted return opportunities for investors. Funds managed by GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), counting some of the largest U.S. public plans as investors, provided the seed capital supporting the launch of ZRECO.

"We are pleased to welcome Stable's commitment to ZRECO, which reflects the increasing recognition of the opportunity set within European real estate and asset-backed credit and the strength of our investment platform," said Nadine Buckland, CEO of Zenzic. "Institutional investors continue to seek specialized managers with deep sourcing capabilities and disciplined underwriting, and we believe our strategy is well positioned to capitalize on the compelling opportunities we see across the market."

Erik Serrano Berntsen, CEO of Stable, added: "At Stable, we partner with specialist GPs who have built differentiated investment businesses with competitive moats. Zenzic's deep expertise in European real estate and asset-backed credit, combined with their disciplined approach and strong track record, made them a compelling partner. We are pleased to bring our capital and network support to Nadine, Tom, and the Zenzic team as they continue to grow their platform."

Notes to Editors:

About Zenzic Capital

Zenzic Capital is a leading real estate credit and asset-backed investment firm. Founded in 2014 by Nadine Buckland and Tom Lloyd-Jones, Zenzic Capital has established a reputation for providing bespoke financing solutions to real estate borrowers and investment solutions for investors.

Zenzic Capital provides a range of structured financing solutions to match the needs of borrowers across the U.K. and Europe.

ZCAP LLP, the investment adviser to the Zenzic Real Estate Credit Opportunities Fund, is part of the Zenzic Capital group of companies. ZCAP LLP is an appointed representative of Langham Hall Fund Management LLP, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. For more information on Zenzic Capital, visit:

www.zenziccapital.com

www.linkedin.com/company/zenzic-capital/

About Stable

Stable is one of the largest and most tenured alternative asset manager builders globally. Founded in 2006, the firm manages U.S.$5.2 billion in assets under management and has supported the growth of 46 investment firms across private markets and absolute return strategies. Stable partner firms collectively manage U.S.$27 billion in assets under management. With offices in New York, London, and Palm Beach, the firm partners with GP founders to seed and accelerate investment firms who appreciate that delivering extraordinary performance requires building a great organization. With a partnership-oriented approach, Stable's capital and operational expertise enables growing asset managers to focus on investing. Stable investors include leading sovereign wealth funds, sovereign pension funds, U.S. pension plans, endowments, foundations, and family offices. For more information on Stable, please visit: https://www.stableam.com/.

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Contacts:

Media Enquiries:

For Zenzic Capital:

U.S.-related inquiries

Peregrine Communications

Helena Leslie

Tel: +1 917 945 6285

zenzic@peregrinecommunications.com

U.K.-related inquiries

FTI Consulting

Dido Laurimore, Andrew Davis

Tel: +44 20 3727 1000

zenziccapital@fticonsulting.com

For Stable:

Global inquiries

Jonathan Keehner Madeline Jones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson, Brimmer, Katcher

+ 1 212 355-4449