Solitario Resources Corp.: Voting Results from Solitario Resources Corp Annual Meeting Held June 17, 2026

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Solitario Resources Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) announces results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at which holders of 51,707,349 shares of common stock were present in person or by proxy. The three matters identified below were submitted to a vote of the shareholders. Each proposal is more fully described in Solitario's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 29, 2026.

Chris Herald, President and CEO of Solitario, commented "We are pleased with the results of this year's Annual Meeting and thank our shareholders for their ongoing support as we strive to create value by moving our projects forward. The scope of our exploration activities includes the exploration success we have reported at our Golden Crest project in South Dakota, our Cat Creek project in Colorado, our Bright Angel project in Colorado as well as on-going activities at our Lik zinc project in Alaska operated by Teck and at our Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru, operated by Nexa. We look forward to reporting results on these activities in the coming months."

Report of Voting Results

1. Election of Directors. Five directors were elected to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected and qualified, with each director receiving the votes below:

Name For Shares voted for Withheld Broker Non-Votes John Labate 38,367,832 (99.34% of shares voting) 255,761 13,083,756 James Hesketh 34,906,464 (90.38% of shares voting) 3,717,129 13,083,756 Christopher E. Herald 38,436,870 (99.52% of shares voting) 186,723 13,083,756 Gil Atzmon 38,735,431 (99.36% of shares voting) 248,162 13,083,756 Debbie Mino-Austin 37,738,400 (97.71% of shares voting) 885,193 13,083,756

2. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation: The shareholders approved the following resolution concerning the compensation of Solitario's named executive officers, with 37,403,628 shares voting for (96.84% of shares voting), 574,407 shares voting against, 645,555 shares abstaining, and 13,083,759 broker non-votes.

"RESOLVED THAT: Solitario shareholders approve the compensation of Solitario's named executive officers, as disclosed in the Company's proxy statement, dated April 28, 2026, pursuant to the compensation disclosure rules of the SEC set forth in Item 402 of Regulation S-K, including, but not limited to, the Compensation Discussion and Analysis, the compensation tables, and any related material disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2026 annual meeting."

3. Appointment of Auditors. The appointment of Assure CPA, LLC, which merged with and was succeeded by Sadler, Gibb & Associates effective June 3, 2026, as Solitario's auditors for fiscal year 2026 was ratified, with 51,036,820 shares voting for (98.70% of shares voting), 122,148 shares voting against, 548,380 shares voting to abstain.

About Solitario

Solitario is a natural resource exploration and development company focused on high-quality Tier-1 gold and zinc projects. The Company's common stock is traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). In addition to its Golden Crest, Cat Creek and Bright Angel projects, Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade, Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Solitario is carried to production through its joint venture arrangement with Nexa. Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 7.7% (excluding options) of the Company's 94.7 million shares outstanding. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitarioresources.com .

Solitario has a long history of committed Environmental, Social and Responsible Governance ("ESG") of its business. We realize ESG issues are also important to investors, employees and all stakeholders, including communities in which we work. We are pledged to operate our business in a manner that supports environmental and social initiatives and responsible corporate governance.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Christopher E. Herald

President & CEO

(303) 534-1030, Ext. 1

SOURCE: Solitario Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/voting-results-from-solitario-resources-corp-annual-meeting-held-june-17-2026-1178877