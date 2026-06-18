RollerAds Launches Full-cycle Ad Platform With Traffic, Offers, and Monetization in One Workspace

The updated platform unifies campaign management, CPA offers, and website monetization within a single dashboard to help users manage affiliate marketing activities more efficiently from one place.

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / RollerAds announced the official launch of its new full-cycle advertising platform, designed to simplify digital advertising workflows by bringing the entire process into a single workspace.

The new platform is now live at my.rollerads.com following several months of open beta testing and product refinement based on user feedback.

"Our goal was to make affiliate marketing management simpler and more efficient," said Pierre Bertin, Head of International Business Development at RollerAds. "With the new platform, users can work with campaigns, CPA offers, and monetization tools in one dashboard without switching between multiple accounts or services."

One dashboard for the entire advertising workflow

The new RollerAds platform allows users to manage all affiliate marketing activities in one workspace. Within a single dashboard, users can seamlessly switch between Campaigns, Sites, and Offers sections without creating separate profiles.

The improvements include:

Built-in CPA network

Enhanced campaign setup and editing

Domain monetization and sales functionality

Fast balance transfers between work areas

Fully responsive mobile and tablet optimization

Enhanced campaign management

The dedicated Campaigns section includes familiar tools such as:

Campaigns

Reports

Tracking

Creatives Library

Rates management

Additional enhancements include more intuitive campaign workflows and support for targeting IAB categories in Direct Click campaigns.

Built-in CPA network with 300+ offers

As part of the platform update, RollerAds has integrated the CpaRoll affiliate network into its ecosystem. Users now have access to 300+ top-performing offers across 20+ verticals, including exclusive in-house deals, directly from their RollerAds account through the Offers section.

The Offers section includes:

Featured offers with strong CR/EPC metrics

Full offer catalog with advanced filtering options

Detailed offer pages with terms and requirements

One-click campaign launches with automatic field pre-filling

This integration allows affiliates to move from offer selection to campaign launch without leaving the platform.

Website monetization and domain sales

RollerAds also expanded its publisher functionality through the Sites section. Now, publishers can:

Monetize websites and landing pages

Monetize parked domains via DNS integration

Sell domains directly through the platform

Users maintain full control over listed domains and can add or remove domains from sale at any time.

Simplified funds management

Each workspace (Campaigns, Offers, and Sites) operates with a dedicated wallet system. Users can easily transfer earned funds between balances.

The process works similarly to a payout request, but instead of withdrawing funds, the money is transferred directly to the chosen account balance. In payout requests and transaction history, these transactions are labeled as transfers and include details about the source and destination balances.

Fully optimized for mobile

The new RollerAds platform was designed for seamless performance across desktop, mobile, and tablet devices. Users can launch campaigns, monitor analytics, manage offers, and control budgets directly from mobile devices without losing functionality.

The new RollerAds platform is now officially available to all users at my.rollerads.com .

Related resources

1. Additional details are available in the official RollerAds announcement .

2. If you prefer a video format, Pierre Bertin explains exactly what changed within the platform in this YouTube video .

About RollerAds

RollerAds is a global full-cycle advertising platform specializing in affiliate marketing, traffic monetization, and performance advertising solutions across multiple GEOs and verticals. With over 7 billion daily impressions, 300+ top-performing offers, and more than 60,000 advertisers and 20,000 direct publishers, RollerAds is steadily expanding its reach.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/4uJ0trR

Contact Information

marketing@rollerads.com

SOURCE: RollerAds

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/rollerads-launches-full-cycle-ad-platform-with-traffic-offers-and-1179032