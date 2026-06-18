Willemstad, Curacao--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Lemon Casino, an online gaming platform operating under a Curaçao license, has launched a dedicated section of platform-exclusive slot games titled "Only at Lemon." The section went live in June 2026 and is accessible to all registered users on the platform.

The new category contains 24 titles unavailable on any competing platform, including Lemon Bonanza Megaways, Book of Lemon, Gates of Olympus Lemon, Wildfire Lemon, Majestic Lemon, and Lemon Christmas Megaways. The games were developed in partnership with licensed software studios and adapted specifically for the Lemon Casino player base.

The exclusive section represents a strategic shift toward proprietary content, positioning Lemon Casino as a destination for games players cannot find elsewhere rather than a standard aggregator of widely distributed titles.

"We wanted to give our players something that belongs only to Lemon - 24 games built around our brand and our community, not titles available on every other platform," said Jakub Kowalski, PR Manager at Lemon Casino. "This is the first batch. We plan to expand the catalog further in the second half of 2026."

Players can browse the full exclusive catalog and register an account at Lemon Casino. New users can complete registration in under two minutes. A dedicated mobile app is also available for iOS and Android.

About Lemon Casino

Lemon Casino is an online casino platform offering slots, live dealer games, and a growing catalog of platform-exclusive titles. The platform operates under a Curaçao gaming license and serves players across multiple European markets, including Poland.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300718

Source: PRNews OU