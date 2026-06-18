Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA) today released a new report to mark the association's 100th anniversary. The report documents the history of the CVMA and the contributions its members Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis make to Canada.

"The CVMA has stood at the centre of one of Canada's most important industries for 100 years," said Brian Kingston, President & CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association. "This report celebrates the people, companies, and communities that have shaped Canada's automotive industry".

The report documents the importance of the industry to the Canadian economy since its founding in 1904. It outlines the investments by Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis that helped transform Canada into one of the world's leading automotive manufacturing nations, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs across assembly plants, parts suppliers, logistics networks, dealerships, and local communities.

"CVMA members have built over 100 million vehicles in Canada," said Kingston. "There would be no auto industry in Canada today without the contributions from Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis."

The report is available here: https://www.cvma.ca/2026-cvma-at-100-report/

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About CVMA: The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA) is the industry association representing Canada's leading manufacturers of light and heavy duty motor vehicles for more than 90 years.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301964

Source: Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association