2026 Intersolar | Dyness Invites You to Energize a Sustainable Future

MUNICH, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 23-25, Intersolar Europe 2026 will take place at Messe München, Germany. As one of the world's leading exhibitions for solar and energy storage, Intersolar serves as a key platform for innovation and collaboration across the global clean energy industry.

At Booth B2.160, Dyness will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) energy storage solutions. Through its latest product lineup, Dyness will demonstrate how next-generation storage systems are becoming more integrated, flexible, and dispatchable, while engaging with global partners to explore opportunities in the energy transition.

Europe's energy storage market is entering a new growth cycle. According to S&P Global Energy, newly installed Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity across Europe is expected to reach 32GW in 2026. Germany remains one of the region's most dynamic markets, driven by growing power market volatility, expanding battery arbitrage opportunities, and increasingly mature storage revenue mechanisms. S&P Global Energy Horizons analysts noted that "Europe remains the region poised for the strongest growth. German market sentiment is increasingly bullish on stand-alone storage."

Against this backdrop, Dyness sees significant opportunities to strengthen its European presence and accelerate global expansion. Under the theme "Energizing a Sustainable Future," Dyness will share its vision for the future energy ecosystem through technological innovation, energy value creation, and sustainable development. Through next-generation solutions spanning residential solar-storage-heating and C&I applications, Dyness will further demonstrate its product innovation capabilities and system-level expertise.

Visitors can look forward to a range of new products, including residential solutions DL5.0F and Powerbox G3, balcony energy storage products SolarCube 2 and AquaVolt, and the newly launched small C&I energy storage solution STACK314.

A key highlight, STACK314 features a wire-free stacked architecture that enables true plug-and-play installation, significantly improving deployment efficiency and flexibility. Combining scalable capacity, high-performance charging and discharging, and multiple layers of safety protection, the system supports applications such as energy arbitrage, solar self-consumption, backup power, and demand management. Designed to simplify deployment while maximizing energy value, STACK314 showcases the efficiency, safety, and adaptability of next-generation energy storage.

At Dyness, energy storage is both an enabler of renewable energy adoption and an accelerator of the global energy transition. By making clean electricity storable, dispatchable, and tradable, it unlocks greater energy value and helps turn a sustainable future into reality.

Visit Dyness at Booth B2.160 during Intersolar Europe 2026 and join us in shaping the future of sustainable energy.

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