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PR Newswire
18.06.2026 14:54 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Frost & Sullivan: AI Network Infrastructure Growth Creates Up to $500 Million Opportunity for Test and Measurement Providers

Frost & Sullivan analysis highlights rising demand for AI network validation, performance testing, and security assurance

LONDON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's latest analysis, Test and Measurement in Artificial Intelligence Networks, Global, 2025-2030, finds that the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure is creating significant opportunities for test and measurement (T&M) providers. With AI network infrastructure growing by more than 20% annually, organisations are increasingly investing in solutions that validate performance, security, scalability, interoperability, and compliance across complex AI-enabled environments. The study identifies multiple growth opportunities worth up to $500 million over the next five years.

"AI networks are becoming the backbone of next-generation digital infrastructure, but their complexity demands a fundamentally new approach to testing and validation," said Sujan Sami, Global Industrial Programme Area Leader at Frost & Sullivan.

"With AI network infrastructure expanding at more than 20% annually, demand for advanced test and measurement solutions is accelerating. Organisations need robust tools to benchmark performance, validate security, support compliance requirements, and optimise increasingly data-intensive AI workloads. As a result, we see multiple growth opportunities worth between $100 million and $500 million emerging over the next five years for vendors that can deliver scalable, future-ready solutions."

According to the report, the need to benchmark, fine-tune, and secure AI networks against standard protocols is one of the primary growth drivers for the market. The proliferation of AI-enabled applications in mission-critical sectors such as healthcare, defence, satellite communications, and industrial automation is increasing the importance of network validation and performance testing. In addition, growing demand for AI-powered semiconductors and advanced computing infrastructure is creating new opportunities for T&M vendors to support next-generation network architectures.

North America currently leads the AI infrastructure market, accounting for roughly one-third of global demand, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, supported by investments in AI, 5G, cloud computing, and digital transformation initiatives.

Frost & Sullivan identifies major growth opportunities driven by demand for sustainable, cost-efficient testing solutions, advances in digital twins, edge computing, IoT, and AI-driven testing, and the need to optimise increasingly data-intensive AI workloads.

The report also highlights the growing importance of innovative commercial models, including testing-as-a-service, outcome-based testing, simulation and emulation services, and subscription-based offerings that help organisations reduce capital expenditure while accelerating deployment of advanced testing capabilities.

"As AI continues to reshape industries, organisations will require increasingly sophisticated testing capabilities to ensure that critical networks operate securely, efficiently, and reliably," Sami concluded. "Companies that embrace flexible business models, invest in future-ready testing technologies, and support customers throughout the AI infrastructure lifecycle will be best positioned to capture the significant growth opportunities emerging in this market."

To claim your complimentary extract from this Growth Opportunity Analysis, click here.

To purchase the full report, please visit our store: AI Network Test and Measurement Market Global 2030

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Transformational Growth Company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides the CEO's Growth Team with transformational strategies and best-practice models to drive the generation, evaluation, and implementation of powerful growth opportunities. For over 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has partnered with investors, corporate leaders, and governments to identify, prioritise, and execute transformational growth strategies.

Contact:

Kristina Menzefricke
Marketing & Communications
Global Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan
kristina.menzefricke@frost.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-network-infrastructure-growth-creates-up-to-500-million-opportunity-for-test-and-measurement-providers-302804249.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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