New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Knicks to Celebrate First Title in 53 Years with Parade

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 18th

Investors parse through the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision and remarks made by new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh: The central bank left interest rates unchanged, with the target range holding steady at 3.5-3.75%. The Fed's 'dot plot' signaled that officials anticipate a rate hike later this year.

McGraw Hill CEO Philip Moyer will join NYSE Live to dive deeper into the education company's AI strategy.

The New York Knicks will make their way up the Canyon of Heroes for a ticker-tape parade celebrating the team's first NBA championship since 1973.

Opening Bell

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) hosts its Investor Day from the NYSE.

Closing Bell

First Carolina Financial Services (NYSE: FCBM) celebrates its IPO.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

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