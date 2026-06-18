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ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Razavi Law Group Invests in Orange County's Next Generation of Mental Health Leaders

Orange County personal injury and employment law firm makes multi-thousand dollar donation to fund GrowLuv's inaugural Courage to Lead Scholarship, honoring 10 student leaders across Southern California

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Razavi Law Group, an Orange County-based law firm representing victims of car accidents, workplace injuries, wrongful termination, and wage theft, donated thousands of dollars to fund GrowLuv's inaugural Courage to Lead Scholarship Program. This initiative recognized 10 student leaders who are transforming how their schools and fellow students in their communities approach mental health awareness, domestic violence, child abuse, elderly abuse and advocacy.

The need for youth mental health support has never been more urgent. According to the Orange County Community Foundation, 1 in 5 high school students in the region seriously considered suicide in 2024 and 3.3 million children experience domestic violence each year in the US. That is a sobering statistic, which underscores the importance of student-led mental health advocacy programs like GrowLuv. The scholarships were presented at GrowLuv's South County Mental Health Walk & Survivor Escape Kit Assembly. Recipients included student leaders from the University of California, Irvine (UCI), San Diego State University (SDSU), Tustin High School, Woodbridge High School, and Middle College High School. Each recipient was selected for their leadership in GrowLuv Clubs, organizing service projects, helping prevent abuse before it begins, supporting survivors on their path to healing and advancing mental health awareness among their peers.

In addition to funding the scholarship, Razavi Law Group's donation supported GrowLuv's Survivor Escape Kit Program, which provides critical life-saving resources for individuals transitioning from unsafe environments to safety while empowering students to lead through hands-on service.

The impact of these student-led initiatives has been tangible. At Middle College High School, student leaders expanded their GrowLuv Club from just five members to more than 85, which made it one of the most active and impactful organizations on campus.

"At Razavi Law Group, we have built our practice around one simple question: 'Who Hurt You?' Whether someone has been injured in an accident, discriminated against at work, or denied the wages they earned, we show up for them," said Ali Razavi, CEO & Founder of Razavi Law Group. "Investing in these students is an extension of that same commitment to this community."

"Razavi Law Group's generosity made our Courage to Lead Scholarship program possible," said Lores, Founder of GrowLuv. "Their support didn't just fund scholarships. Their support empowered a generation of student leaders and sent a powerful message that their courage, leadership, and impact truly matter."

Known throughout Orange County and the greater Los Angeles area for representing clients in personal injury, slip and fall accidents, wrongful terminations, harassment, and discrimination in the workplace cases, Razavi Law Group's donation reflects the firm's broader mission to advocate for the community it serves, both inside and outside of the courtroom.

About GrowLuv GrowLuv is a compassionate 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to educating and eradicating human abuse while empowering love and kindness globally. We believe every life has inherent value. Through school-based programs and community partnerships, GrowLuv equips youth with the tools to build self-worth, develop leadership, and create positive change-helping prevent abuse before it begins and supporting survivors on their path to healing. Learn more at [GrowLuv.org].

About Razavi Law Group Razavi Law Group is an Orange County-based personal injury and employment law firm representing clients throughout California, Nevada, Texas, and New York in car accidents, truck accidents, slip and fall injuries, workplace discrimination, wrongful termination, and wage and hour disputes. The firm is committed to fighting for individuals who have been hurt or treated unjustly both in court and in the community. Learn more at [RazaviLawGroup.com].

Media Contact:

Razavi Law Group
Phone: 949-500-1926
Email: media@razavilawgroup.com

SOURCE: Razavi Law Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/razavi-law-group-invests-in-orange-countys-next-generation-of-me-1173279

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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