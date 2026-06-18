iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference June 23-24, 2026

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / iAccess Alpha today announced that it will host its Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference on June 23-24, 2026, bringing together small and micro-cap public companies and investors for two days of company presentations and 1x1 meetings.
The conference will begin on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, with a series of live-streamed company presentations. The second day, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, will be dedicated to 1x1 meetings between presenting companies and pre-qualified investors.
How to Attend
Investors and industry professionals may register to view presentations and request 1x1 meetings by visiting the official event website: www.iaccessalpha.com
Conference Schedule - June 23, 2026 (All Times ET)
Presentation times are subject to change.
Time
Company
Ticker
Webcast Link
9:00am
NN, Inc.
NASDAQ: NNBR
View Presentation
9:30am
Better Online Solutions Ltd.
NASDAQ: BOSC
View Presentation
10:00am
GrowGeneration Corp.
NASDAQ: GRWG
View Presentation
10:30am
Rank One Computing Corp.
NASDAQ: ROC
View Presentation
11:00am
Amaero Ltd.
ASX: 3DA / OTCQX: AMROF
View Presentation
11:30am
Orion Energy Systems, Inc.
NASDAQ: OESX
View Presentation
12:00pm
MIND Technology, Inc.
NASDAQ: MIND
View Presentation
12:30pm
RenovoRx, Inc.
NASDAQ: RNXT
View Presentation
1:00pm
Myomo, Inc.
NYSE American: MYO
View Presentation
1:30pm
electroCore, Inc.
NASDAQ: ECOR
View Presentation
2:00pm
EXYN Technologies, Inc.
NASDAQ: EXYN
View Presentation
2:30pm
Titan Mining Corp.
NYSE American: TII / TSX: TI
View Presentation
3:00pm
SKYX Platforms Corp.
NASDAQ: SKYX
View Presentation
3:30pm
ACCESS Newswire, Inc.
NYSE American: ACCS
View Presentation
About iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences
Since 2023, iAccess Alpha has hosted virtual investment conferences connecting small and microcap public companies with engaged investors. The firm hosts four conferences annually featuring companies identified through investor recommendations, industry relationships, and ongoing engagement with the small and microcap investment community.
Each event includes company presentations and one-on-one meetings between management teams and pre-qualified investors. For more information, please visit www.iaccessalpha.com.
For More Information
Email: info@iaccessalpha.com
Website: www.iaccessalpha.com
SOURCE: iAccess Alpha
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/iaccess-alphas-virtual-best-ideas-summer-investment-conference-j-1176714