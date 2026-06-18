Holland Welcomes Glo Tanning, A New Destination for Wellness, Skincare and Self-Care

HOLLAND, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in Holland, Michigan, bringing its signature blend of skincare, wellness, and tanning services to the community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is locally owned and operated by Cris Doornbos, who is focused on expanding access to modern wellness and self-care offerings in the Holland community while building a strong team of local employees.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions, including red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences, as well as UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With over 120 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a wellness-focused business model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"Holland is a growing community where people place a real emphasis on wellness, confidence, and quality of life," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning. "We are excited to introduce a space that makes self-care more accessible, whether someone is looking for a quick service between errands or a wellness routine they can maintain over time."

Location:

12371 James St Suite 40

Holland, MI 49424

Contact:

PR@Glotanning.com

SOURCE: Glo Tanning

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/holland-welcomes-glo-tanning-a-new-destination-for-wellness-skin-1178303