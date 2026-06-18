Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum dieser 19M-CAD-Silber-Junior fast 1 Mio. Unzen Gold versteckt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2026 15:02 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ownia Collection: The New Era of Independent Luxury in Mexico: Industry Leaders Redefine Hospitality Distribution at the Mexican Hospitality Summit

The second annual Summit Mexicano de la Hospitalidad (SMH) in Mérida brought together hospitality leaders to discuss boutique hotel strategies, architectural curatorship, and the future of experiential travel in Latin America. During the executive debate, María Olazábal, Founder & CEO of Ownia Collection, emphasized a key industry shift, stating: "Hospitality distribution is no longer a volume game; it's a curatorship game."

MÉRIDA, MX / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / The hospitality landscape in Mexico and Latin America has officially entered a new chapter. The recently concluded Summit Mexicano de la Hospitalidad (SMH), held in the historic city of Mérida, successfully gathered the region's top investors, hoteliers, and visionaries to debate the future of high-end travel. Moving decisively away from traditional trade shows, the SMH emerged as a much-needed, progressive concept focused on the holistic ecosystem of modern luxury - encompassing everything from the precision of architectural design and travel agency curatorship to the final on-property guest experience.

The consensus among global attendees was clear: The definitions of luxury have fundamentally shifted. High-net-worth travelers are no longer looking for standardized opulence; they are demanding authenticity, hyper-localization, and regenerative practices. This shift requires hoteliers to rethink not just how they operate, but critically, how they distribute and showcase their properties globally.

A Clash of Philosophies: Independents vs. The Consortium

One of the most anticipated highlights of the summit was the executive panel, "High-Level Decisions: The Value of Being Independent vs. The Power of the Consortium," moderated by hospitality expert Rocco Bova. The panel brought together distinct voices from global soft brands and boutique collections, including Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Kiwi Collection, and Ownia Collection, to address how independent hotels can remain competitive in an increasingly crowded international market.

Representing the vanguard of niche digital distribution, María Olazábal, Founder & CEO of Ownia Collection, steered the conversation toward alternative distribution models, addressing the common pitfalls independent luxury properties face when attempting to scale internationally. In doing so, Olazábal challenged the industry's historical obsession with omnipresent distribution.

"The single biggest mistake an independent luxury hotel can make today is trying to appear in every single channel available," stated María Olazábal during the panel. "Luxury is defined by alignment and restraint. It is not about volume; it is about choosing the right strategic partners who possess the exact vocabulary needed to showcase your property's unique narrative correctly to the right audience."

Olazábal emphasized that every independent property must design a bespoke distribution strategy. In an era where discerning travelers seek out high-integrity, regenerative hospitality, partnering with massive, transactional channels can dilute a brand's equity. Instead, the future belongs to highly curated, niche channels that act as filters of quality and trust.

The True Value: A Seamless Journey From Booking to Stay

The overarching takeaway from the two-day summit was that the modern hospitality experience cannot be fragmented. Panels throughout the event underscored that a guest's journey begins long before arrival - starting at the very first digital touchpoint, moving through the expert curation of ultra-luxury travel advisors, and culminating in the physical architecture and emotional landscape of the stay.

The Summit Mexicano de la Hospitalidad has successfully filled a critical void in the Latin American business forum circuit, proving that Mexico is not just a premier destination, but a sophisticated hub for global hospitality thought leadership. As boutique and independent hotels continue to drive the most innovative trends in regenerative travel, platforms like Ownia Collection are setting the new benchmarks for how these exceptional stories are told to the world.

ABOUT OWNIA COLLECTION

Ownia Collection is a luxury booking platform featuring a curated selection of the world's finest sustainable luxury hotels and resorts - handpicked for exceptional design, modern comfort, and a genuine environmental commitment. Beyond individual bookings, Ownia Collection specializes in designing bespoke group travel experiences and wellness retreats for conscious travelers. Every property and itinerary is selected for those who believe the finest travel experiences should leave a destination better than they found it.

For more information, group inquiries or reservations, visit owniacollection.com.

Media Contact
Buse Hoffman
BuseH@accessnewswire.com

SOURCE: Ownia Collection



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/the-new-era-of-independent-luxury-in-mexico-industry-leaders-redefine-hospitality-distributi-1178377

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten die besseren Chance
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.