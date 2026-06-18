Magnus Financial Group LLC: Sharon Hayut Recognized in InvestmentNews $100M Club Top Female Advisors 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Sharon Hayut, Senior Managing Director at Magnus Financial Group LLC, has been recognized in the InvestmentNews $100M Club Top Female Advisors 2026 report, celebrating leading female advisors across the United States who manage at least $100 million in assets under management.

Hayut's inclusion reflects both the scale and depth of her practice, which has grown to more than $250 million in assets under management while maintaining a boutique, highly personalized approach to client service. The InvestmentNews $100M Club Top Female Advisors report highlights 108 women selected based solely on verified AUM, underscoring the significant influence these advisors hold within a rapidly evolving wealth management industry.

A Certified Divorce Financial Analyst based in New York City, Hayut specializes in supporting clients through complex financial and life transitions, including divorce, widowhood, and financial independence. Her work also extends to high-profile individuals with fluctuating income streams, where clear, consistent guidance is essential.

"Money is rarely just about money - it is about security, identity, legacy, and freedom," said Hayut. This philosophy underpins her client-first approach, beginning every relationship with a "full-life audit" that explores not only financial positions but also personal goals and beliefs around wealth.

Michael Schwartz, CEO of Magnus Financial Group, stated, "We at Magnus Financial Group are so proud of Sharon for being recognized as a top female advisor. This recognition is a reflection of her tireless dedication and the high standard she sets for her clients."

Having entered the profession during the 2008 financial crisis, Hayut developed a disciplined, steady approach that continues to define her advisory style today. Known for her emotional steadiness and presence, Hayut she provides clarity and perspective during times of uncertainty, helping clients navigate market volatility and major life events alike.

Hayut's recognition also reflects the broader evolution of the financial advisory landscape, with female advisors playing an increasingly critical role in guiding a growing share of client wealth and shaping the future of the industry.

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of a team of wealth advisors and personnel that support a variety of departments, including investment and insurance operations, research and trading, and compliance.

For more information on Magnus Financial Group and our services, visit our website at https://magnusfinancial.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rachita Sharma of Blue Ocean Global Technology at 623-283-6176

SOURCE: Magnus Financial Group LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/sharon-hayut-recognized-in-investmentnews-100m-club-top-female-advis-1178558