Mower Earns 15 Industry Honors from ANA REGGIE, The Drum, Indie Awards and ANA B2 Awards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Leading independent marketing, advertising and public relations agency Mower earned 15 awards across four major industry competitions, including the ANA REGGIE Brand Catalyst Awards, The Drum Marketing Awards, The Indie Agency News Awards and ANA B2 Awards. The recognition highlights award-winning integrated marketing, brand activation and B2B marketing campaigns developed for clients Carhartt, ICU Medical and the Arthritis Foundation, reinforcing Mower's position as one of the nation's top independent creative agencies.

Leading the recognition were honors from the 2026 ANA REGGIE Brand Catalyst Awards and The Drum Awards, two programs that celebrate marketing campaigns that drive brand growth, business results and industry impact.

At the global ANA REGGIE Brand Catalyst Awards, Mower's work earned three honors for Carhartt and the Arthritis Foundation. Presented by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), the REGGIE Brand Catalyst Awards recognize ideas, strategies and activations that drive measurable brand and business growth. Awards included:

Gold: Small Budget, Big Impact - Carhartt, "The Next Responders"

Silver: Best Business-to-Business Brand Campaign - Carhartt, "The Next Responders"

Bronze: Small Budget, Big Impact - Arthritis Foundation, "Green Heart Fridays"

Mower also earned three honors at The Drum Awards, a global competition recognizing the world's most effective marketing campaigns, companies and people. Carhartt's "The Next Responders" campaign was recognized in multiple categories:

Silver: Best Content Marketing

Silver: Best Fashion Marketing

Bronze: Best B2B Marketing

"These honors reflect the power of smart, insight-driven ideas that create meaningful connections and make fierce friends between brands and audiences," said Doug Kamp, Mower's chief creative officer. "We're proud to be recognized alongside our clients for work that not only breaks through creatively, defying category norms, but also delivers measurable impact."

The agency's momentum continued at The Indie Agency News Awards, as Mower was recognized among the top-performing independent agencies in the world. Out of hundreds of entries submitted worldwide, the agency earned eight shortlist placements and secured two coveted Top 40 Ideas honors:

#10 Top 40 Idea: Carhartt, "The Next Responders" (Force for Good)

#35 Top 40 Idea: Mower, "Mower Mania" (Experience Design + Activation)

Furthermore, Mower's recognition extended to the ANA B2 Awards, where the agency earned seven honors across three clients and four campaigns, demonstrating the breadth of its expertise across integrated marketing, social media, events and brand-building initiatives.

Gold: Business-to-Public Sector Marketing - ICU Medical, "Nursing Nirvana"

Gold: Integrated Marketing - Carhartt, "The Next Responders"

Gold: Social Media - Carhartt, "The Next Responders"

Gold: Multi-Year Impact - Carhartt, "More Than A Uniform"

Silver: Brand Purpose - Carhartt, "The Next Responders"

Bronze: Email - Carhartt, "The Next Responders"

Bronze: Trade Show or Conference - Mower, "Mower Mania"

About Mower

Mower is a 100% employee-owned, Women's Business Enterprise National Council-certified, digitally integrated independent marketing, advertising and public relations agency. Mower has professional staff in 18 cities throughout the U.S. With the mission of Making Fierce Friends between brands, customers and stakeholders, Mower delivers strategic insights and counsel, digital solutions, smart creative and award-winning results to clients in a wide range of industries and service sectors, including B2B, Energy & Sustainability, Healthcare, Financial Services and Travel & Tourism. It has earned top industry accolades from Clio, Cannes and ANA B2 awards and is the only full-service independent agency ranked in Ad Age, B2B Marketing, PRWeek and Chief Marketer. Mower is part of two global agency networks - thenetworkone and IPREX - as well as the 4A's.

Contact:

Julie Thomas

Mower

212-980-9064

jthomas@mower.com

SOURCE: Mower

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mower-earns-15-industry-honors-from-ana-reggie-the-drum-indie-aw-1178803