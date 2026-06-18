Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Wealthsimple today announced the upcoming launch of Wealthsimple Predict, a new standalone app that will give Canadian retail investors access to prediction markets trading. The app, currently in beta testing, is set to launch this summer.

At launch, the app will offer access to nearly 4,000 event contracts trading on Kalshi, the leading U.S. predictions exchange. These contracts represent a subset of Kalshi's listings that fall within the categories Wealthsimple is authorized to offer in Canada - economic indicators, financial markets, and climate - and meet Wealthsimple's listing standards.





Wealthsimple to Launch Prediction Markets Trading App

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"Prediction markets are the fastest-growing segment of global financial markets, letting traders turn an opinion into a position on the factors that shape our world - where inflation is headed, what happens to rates, or how the year unfolds. Until now, Canadians have had limited access," said Brett Huneycutt, co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Wealthsimple. "Wealthsimple Predict gives Canadians a clean, well-designed way to access these markets, with education and guardrails built in from day one."

Prediction markets enable participants to trade on the outcome of real-world events. Each contract poses a yes or no question - for example, will Canada's inflation rate rise in Q3? - and settles at $1 if the answer is yes, or $0 if it isn't. The price of a contract at any given time reflects what the market collectively thinks the probability of that outcome is: for example, a contract trading at $0.70 implies 70% probability that the event will resolve to a "Yes" outcome. Clients can buy or sell contracts before settlement, so positions can be exited as new information moves the market.

To access trading through Wealthsimple Predict, new clients must complete a Know Your Client (KYC) process, consistent with the standard for self-directed brokerage accounts. Education is built into every stage of the experience, including a guided orientation of a client's first trade. The app also shows users key disclosures and definitions, including trading risk reminders, contract resolution information, notices that positions can be sold at any time, and liquidity risk warnings on lower-activity markets.

In March, the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) authorized Wealthsimple to offer event and forecast contract trading, also known as prediction markets. These contracts are regulated as futures contracts (derivatives). The approval covers contracts with a 30-day settlement period or longer, within the categories of economic indicators, financial markets, and climate. Wealthsimple is the second investment dealer to receive regulatory approval from CIRO for prediction markets.

Wealthsimple makes innovative financial products and services available to everyone. The company started with low-fee managed investment portfolios, and in 2019 was the first to offer commission-free stock trading in Canada. Today, Wealthsimple offers a full-service financial platform that includes chequing and saving accounts, tax filing, credit cards, business banking products and more, used by more than four million Canadians, coast to coast to coast.

About Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple is Canada's leading financial innovator. The company offers a full suite of simple, sophisticated financial products across managed investing, do-it-yourself trading, tax filing, spending and saving. Wealthsimple currently serves 4 million Canadians and holds $125 billion in assets under administration as of March 31, 2026. The company was founded in 2014 by a team of financial experts and technology entrepreneurs, and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. To learn more, visit www.wealthsimple.com.

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Source: Wealthsimple