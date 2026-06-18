New capabilities include a next-generation control plane, S3 performance improvements, and native S3 object tagging planned for general availability in H2 2026

VDURA today announced three major advances for ISC High-Performance 2026: a next-generation multi-tenant control plane, significant S3 performance improvements and native S3 object tagging. Together, these capabilities are designed to simplify operations and accelerate data-intensive workloads at scale for AI and HPC organizations worldwide.

Planned for general availability in the second half of 2026, these advances continue VDURA's mission to deliver the world's most powerful data infrastructure platform for AI and HPC.

Next-Generation Control Plane: Simplified, Multi-Tenant Management for AI and HPC Environments

VDURA's next-generation control plane, planned for general availability later this year, is purpose-built for the operational demands of modern AI and HPC environments. It introduces a modern management interface that delivers a streamlined tenant administration model, enabling platform and tenant operators to manage complex multi-tenant storage environments from an intuitive dashboard. Alongside the new UI, a REST API for key platform operations gives operators and integrators a foundation for automation and tooling workflows. Together, they significantly reduce operational overhead while preserving the depth of control that enterprise and research organizations require.

S3 Performance Improvements: Sustained Throughput for Cloud-Native AI Pipelines

VDURA is delivering targeted S3 performance improvements designed to sustain high throughput across cloud-native AI pipelines, including AI model checkpointing, inference serving, and large-scale dataset ingestion. These improvements reduce latency for S3-native operations and increase aggregate throughput for concurrent read and write workloads, ensuring the VDURA Data Platform continues to deliver the performance AI operators demand as workloads scale.

S3 Tags: Metadata-Driven Control Across the Data Lifecycle

Building on enhanced S3 performance, VDURA is also introducing native S3 object tagging support, enabling organizations to attach rich metadata to objects stored on the VDURA platform. S3 Tags unlock policy-based data lifecycle management, automated tiering workflows, and fine-grained access controls across AI training datasets, model artifacts, and scientific data collections. For HPC and AI operators managing petabyte-scale object stores, S3 Tags provide the metadata infrastructure required to enforce governance policies and manage data across its full lifecycle.

"With these new capabilities, we're focused on making VDURA more powerful and easier to operate at every level of the organization," said Chris Girard, Vice President of Product Management at VDURA. "The new management interface brings clarity and control to the people running VDURA day-to-day, while our expanded S3 capabilities give data engineers and AI practitioners the tools to build more sophisticated, automated data pipelines. These are the operational and integration capabilities our customers have been asking for."

Availability

The Next-Generation Control Plane, S3 Performance Improvements, and S3 Tags are planned for general availability in the second half of 2026 for all V5000 class systems. Existing customers can upgrade in place via an online software update. Customers interested in early access are encouraged to visit VDURA at ISC 2026 or contact the VDURA sales team at vdura.com.

VDURA at ISC High Performance 2026

VDURA is exhibiting at ISC High Performance 2026 in Hamburg, Germany. Visit the VDURA booth G21 to experience these new capabilities firsthand and learn more about VDURA's full portfolio of AI and HPC storage solutions.

About VDURA

VDURA builds the world's most powerful data platform for AI and high-performance computing, bringing hyperscale-class storage to the rest of the world, powered by HYDRA, the only high-performance distributed architecture purpose-built to unify memory, flash and disk in a single software-defined platform that keeps GPU clusters saturated while delivering hyperscale-class durability and economics. Visit vdura.com for more information.

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