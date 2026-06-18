Janus Henderson ICAV - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18
[15/06/2026]
Tabula ICAV
Dividend Declaration
Final distribution for the period to 18th June 2026
Announcement Date: 18/06/2026
Ex Date: 25/06/2026
Record Date: 26/06/2026
Payment Date: 09/07/2026
|Tabula
|ISIN
|Gross dividend per unit
|Janus Henderson EUR AAA CLO Active Core UCITS ETF (EUR) - GBP-Hedged Dist.
|LU2941599XXX
|0.0759
|Janus Henderson EUR AAA CLO Active Core UCITS ETF (EUR) Dist.
|LU2941599XXX
|0.0747
|Janus Henderson USD AAA CLO Active Core UCITS ETF (USD) Dist.
|LU2994520XXX
|0.1106
|Janus Henderson USD AAA CLO Active Core UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|LU2994521XXX
|0.1088
|Janus Henderson Global IG CLO Active Core UCITS (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|LU3220853XXX
|0.1118
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