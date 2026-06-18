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WKN: A1JUDY | ISIN: US5949603048 | Ticker-Symbol: MVIN
Tradegate
18.06.26 | 13:35
0,330 Euro
+1,38 % +0,005
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROVISION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROVISION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3250,33115:41
0,3270,33315:40
ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2026 15:26 Uhr
94 Leser
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MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision Business Update and Shareholder Q&A on June 25, 2026

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions for industrial, security and defense, and automotive applications, today provides additional information and details for participation in its previously announced Business Update and Shareholder Q&A. The event will be held via conference call and webcast for shareholders on June 25, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

MicroVision invites shareholders and interested investors to participate in this session with the Company's CEO Glen DeVos, along with members of the Company's Board of Directors and its Engineering team. The event will include introductory remarks, select pre-recorded video footage, and a live question-and-answer session covering a wide range of topics. Investors may pose questions to management during the live conference call and webcast on June 25, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET, and may submit questions HERE in advance of the event.

Shareholders and interested investors may access the live conference call by dialing 888-506-0062 (U.S./Canada callers) or 973-528-0011 (international callers), using passcode 207657. It is recommended that participants call or log in 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection.

The interactive live conference call and webcast can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing. The full-length pre-recorded video will also be available on the Company's IR site, following this session.

For a preview of the topics to be covered in the conference call and webcast, please visit the Company's website, at https://microvision.com/.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for automotive, industrial, and security & defense markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson - For MicroVision
heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com
(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/microvision-business-update-and-shareholder-qanda-on-june-25-2026-1178916

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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