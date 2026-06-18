Certified for the fifth consecutive year in the United States, and recognized across Bulgaria, Honduras, India, Mexico, the Philippines, South Africa, and the United Kingdom

ResultsCX, a provider of Customer Experience Management (CXM) services to leading global companies, including Fortune 100 and FTSE 250 brands, today announced it has earned Great Place To Work Certification in eight countries: Bulgaria, Honduras, India, Mexico, the Philippines, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The recognition reflects the strength of a globally aligned, locally relevant culture that supports performance at scale.

Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, awards its Certification based entirely on direct, confidential employee feedback. Across all certified markets, employees reported a consistently positive experience, highlighting ResultsCX's ability to foster a unified culture across diverse geographies.

This year's recognition marks the fifth consecutive Great Place To Work Certification for ResultsCX in the United States. Operations in Bulgaria, Honduras, India, Mexico, the Philippines, and the United Kingdom have also earned the distinction over multiple years, demonstrating a sustained commitment to employee experience. South Africa joins the list for the first time, reflecting the company's continued progress as it expands its global footprint.

"As we continue to grow globally, sustaining a strong culture is essential to how we scale and perform," said Gautam Thakkar, Chief Executive Officer, ResultsCX. "This recognition across eight countries reflects the consistency of our people practices, the strength of our leadership, and the accountability we bring to building an environment where teams can do their best work. A high-performing culture is not separate from business results. It is what enables them."

With more than 24,000 colleagues across 23 global engagement hubs, maintaining a strong and consistent employee experience requires focus and discipline. ResultsCX has invested in leadership capability, career development, wellbeing initiatives, and inclusion programs to help employees across regions feel supported, empowered, and aligned to shared values and business goals.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "Certification is the only official recognition based entirely on real-time employee feedback about company culture. By earning this recognition, ResultsCX has shown that it stands out as one of the top companies to work for, creating a workplace where employees can thrive."

About ResultsCX

ResultsCX is a leading provider of transformational Customer Experience Management (CXM) solutions to 130+ global brands, including Fortune 100 and FTSE 250 companies. For 30+ years, we have been driving superior customer and business outcomes for brands across Healthcare, Media, Telecom, Fast Growth technology, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, and other industries globally.

Our award-winning approach helps brands prioritize investments and build digitally influenced customer journeys, creating high-value impact across three areas: Revenue Acceleration, Cost Optimization, and Enhanced Experience. Supported by 24,000+ colleagues and 23 engagement hubs worldwide, our innovative solutions and services solve persistent customer experience challenges, making life easier for millions of consumers. For more information about ResultsCX and its award-winning customer experience solutions, please visit www.resultscx.com.

ResultsCX is backed by ChrysCapital. Founded in 1999, ChrysCapital is one of the largest and most established investment firms investing in India, with $8.5 billion raised across 10 private equity funds, a continuation fund, and a public markets fund. A highly experienced investor in the Enterprise Technology space, ChrysCapital has successfully invested in high-growth companies such as Infosys, Infogain, GeBBS HCL, Mphasis, LTI, Hexaware and Spectramind.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Twishaa Sharma

Director, Marketing

ResultsCX

Twishaa.sharma@results-cx.com